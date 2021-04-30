The Crown casts Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles for seasons 5 and 6

Netflix hit, The Crown, has reportedly cast Olivia Williams (The Father, An Education) as Camilla Parker Bowles for seasons five and six.

Williams took part in a chemistry test with Dominic West (The Pursuit of Love) – currently slated to play Prince Charles – before she was offered the role, according to The Daily Mail.

If she joins The Crown cast, Williams will be inheriting the role of Camilla from Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman).

RadioTimes.com reached out to representatives for The Crown, but they declined to comment.

Netflix has already announced the casting for various key roles in The Crown season five, which will be set during the 90s.

Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter franchise, Flesh and Blood) will play Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

Phantom Thread star Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, and season five will also feature Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown’s Princess Diana.

Debicki said: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me hooked from episode one.”

Finally Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) will inherit the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies.

Other key roles yet to be cast include Labour prime minister Tony Blair. The Sun previously reported that Netflix had approached Andrew Scott for the role, but that the Fleabag star was “unavailable” to make the current filming dates for series five.

Deadline previously reported that filming for season five is set to begin in June 2021, meaning we can probably expect further casting announcements in the coming months.

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix.