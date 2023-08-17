"It's almost easier to avoid each other."

But of course it wouldn't be a particularly interesting watch if the pair did steer clear of one another, with Lloyd-Hughes teasing "some lovely, lovely scenes" in the new instalment.

He added: "It's full of tension and romance and emotion and suppression and eye contact and looking away. And dancing and stopping dancing, and starting sentences and interrupted sentences, and stolen moments of alone conversations."

At the end of season 2, Charlotte was engaged to another while Colbourne decided to leave the seaside town, which marked the end of any romance between them.

But following his return from Bath, he is now a "new and improved version" of the man we met previously, according to Lloyd-Hughes.

"He's Alexander Colbourne 2.0. He's a better father, he takes better care of himself, both physically and mentally, and he's returned to Sanditon with a clearer head, and is determined to find love and find somebody. But he just doesn't know who that will be".

Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) in Sanditon. Joss Barratt

Will they find their way back to one another in the show's final season?

"Ultimately, it's two people trying to work out how they can live away from each other and without each other, and we find out whether that is possible," he added.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Sanditon season 3 is streaming now on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.