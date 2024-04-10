Ripley soundtrack: Full list of songs featured in Netflix Tom Ripley series
Quando, Quando, Quando...
One of the most immersive elements in the television series Ripley has to be its music.
While we are obsessed with the cast and filming locations, the music has truly transformed the show.
Speaking to Netflix about working on the series, composer Jeff Russo said: "Working with Steve Zaillian [director] is always deeply gratifying on an artistic level.
"The final score for Ripley is the result of two years of writing for a story that is so extraordinarily well crafted, the music just seemed to flow out effortlessly somehow.
"The thrilling and emotionally manipulative narrative contains so much tension, confusion and misdirection, and it was incredible to channel into that dynamic for this score."
More like this
In addition to the tension and flourishes of the score, several songs also feature in the series Ripley - and some even recur throughout the eight episodes.
Here is your guide to the soundtrack of Ripley.
Ripley soundtrack: Full list of songs featured in Netflix Tom Ripley series
These songs feature in the Netflix series Ripley by episode.
Ripley episode 1: I A HARD MAN TO FIND
- In Dreams - Roy Orbison
- Two Young Hearts - The Innocents
- Deb Darling - Stan Laferrière
- You’re Not There - Don Rendell
- Beata viscera - Tonus Peregrinus
- Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi
- Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis
- Il cielo in una stanza - Mina
- E se domani - Natalino Otto
- Il Trovatore — Ah Si Ben Mio - Ervin Litkei & Andrea Litkei
Ripley episode 2: II SEVEN MERCIES
- Sofisticata - Fred Buscaglione
- Is It a Sin? - Al Hazan
- Na sera pè fatalità - Gloria Christian feat Orchestra Gino Conte
- Beata viscera - Tonus Peregrinus
- Il cielo in una stanza - Cast
- Non Partir - Fred Buscaglione
- Quando non ci sei - Brice Davoli & Maurizio Macioce
- Silent Island - Modesto Durán Orchestra
Ripley episode 3: III SOMMERSO
- La dolce vita — Suite — 9
- Stabat Mater, en fa mineur : O Quam Tristis et Afflicta (Quelle tristesse et affliction) - Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Choeur des enfants de
- l’Opéra National de Paris & Gaël Darchen
- Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi
- La Traviata, Act II: ‘Di provenza il mar, il suol’ - Soundiva Orchestra, Andrei Solokov & Filip Mazur
- Musica Prohibita - Ervin Litkei & Andrea Litkei
Ripley episode 4: IV LA DOLCE VITA
- Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis
- String Quartet in C Major, K. 157: I. Allegro - Éder Quartet
- La dolce vita — Suite — 9
- Guarda Che Luna - Fred Buscaglione
- Silent Night - Sinéad O’Connor
Ripley episode 5: V LUCIO
- Na sera pè fatalità - Gloria Christian feat Orchestra Gino Conte
- Il cielo in una stanza - Mina
Ripley episode 6: VI SOME HEAVY INSTRUMENT
- La sonnambula: Ah, non credea mirarti - Compagnia d’Opera Italiana, Antonello Gotta & Linda Campanella
Ripley episode 7: VII MACABRE ENTERTAINMENT
- Un giro - Vichenzo Orru
- Don Giovanni, Act I: ‘Dalla sua pace' - József Réti, Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra & Ádám Medveczky
- String Quartet In B-Flat Major, K Anh. IV, No. 210 ‘Milanese Quartet No. 2’: I. Allegro Di Molto - Mozarteum Quartet Salzburg
- Jazz Suite No. 2: VI. Waltz No. 2 - Steven Sloane & Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Ripley episode 8: VIII NARCISSUS
- Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi
- Datemi Un Martello - Rita Pavone
- L’Elisir D’Amore: ‘Una furtiva lagrima’ - Tito Beltran & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis
- Vecchio Boston - Max Raffeng
- Il cielo in una stanza - Mina
- Il cielo in una stanza - Cast
- L’amour D’autrefois - Dick Walter & Diane Nalini
Ripley score by Jeff Russo
The full score is available to listen to now.
However, the list of tracks is here.
Sicily
Sicily Variation (Ravini)
Sicily Redux
Next Steps
More Steps
For Sale
Dear Mrs Desilva
Tailing Tom
Leaving New York
Being Richard
Dickie By Day
Opening The Letter
Andiamo A San Remo
Una Barca - Vanitas
Una Barca - Fin
Dickie's Documents
Freddy - Ravini To Miles
A Palermo
The So-Called Memories - By Myself For A While
Forgery Letters
- A Venezia
- Roma, 1606
- Setting The Stage
- The Latest News
- The Rooms - Don't Call Me Tommy
- Dickie's Ring
- Dickie's Last Letter
- The Talented Mr Ripley - FIN
- Tom
- Tom - Piano Sketch
Who's ready for some dramatic washing-up to this?
Read More
- Ripley review: Saltburn fans, meet the original homoerotic con artist in handsome Netflix series
- How to watch The Talented Mr Ripley – is it streaming?
- Ripley books: How to read Patricia Highsmith's Tom Ripley novels in order
- Ripley ending explained: Netflix thriller leaves door open for lots more to come
Ripley arrived on Netflix on Thursday 4th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.