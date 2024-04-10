One of the most immersive elements in the television series Ripley has to be its music.

While we are obsessed with the cast and filming locations, the music has truly transformed the show.

Speaking to Netflix about working on the series, composer Jeff Russo said: "Working with Steve Zaillian [director] is always deeply gratifying on an artistic level.

"The final score for Ripley is the result of two years of writing for a story that is so extraordinarily well crafted, the music just seemed to flow out effortlessly somehow.

"The thrilling and emotionally manipulative narrative contains so much tension, confusion and misdirection, and it was incredible to channel into that dynamic for this score."

In addition to the tension and flourishes of the score, several songs also feature in the series Ripley - and some even recur throughout the eight episodes.

Here is your guide to the soundtrack of Ripley.

A black and white still of Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf in Episode 101 of RIPLEY lying on a beach in sunglasses.
(L to R) Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf in Ripley. Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX

These songs feature in the Netflix series Ripley by episode.

Ripley episode 1: I A HARD MAN TO FIND

  • In Dreams - Roy Orbison
  • Two Young Hearts - The Innocents
  • Deb Darling - Stan Laferrière
  • You’re Not There - Don Rendell
  • Beata viscera - Tonus Peregrinus
  • Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi
  • Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis
  • Il cielo in una stanza - Mina
  • E se domani - Natalino Otto
  • Il Trovatore — Ah Si Ben Mio - Ervin Litkei & Andrea Litkei

Ripley episode 2: II SEVEN MERCIES

  • Sofisticata - Fred Buscaglione
  • Is It a Sin? - Al Hazan
  • Na sera pè fatalità - Gloria Christian feat Orchestra Gino Conte
  • Beata viscera - Tonus Peregrinus
  • Il cielo in una stanza - Cast
  • Non Partir - Fred Buscaglione
  • Quando non ci sei - Brice Davoli & Maurizio Macioce
  • Silent Island - Modesto Durán Orchestra

Ripley episode 3: III SOMMERSO

  • La dolce vita — Suite — 9
  • Stabat Mater, en fa mineur : O Quam Tristis et Afflicta (Quelle tristesse et affliction) - Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Choeur des enfants de
  • l’Opéra National de Paris & Gaël Darchen
  • Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi
  • La Traviata, Act II: ‘Di provenza il mar, il suol’ - Soundiva Orchestra, Andrei Solokov & Filip Mazur
  • Musica Prohibita - Ervin Litkei & Andrea Litkei

Ripley episode 4: IV LA DOLCE VITA

  • Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis
  • String Quartet in C Major, K. 157: I. Allegro - Éder Quartet
  • La dolce vita — Suite — 9
  • Guarda Che Luna - Fred Buscaglione
  • Silent Night - Sinéad O’Connor

Ripley episode 5: V LUCIO

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley on a stone staircase in Atrani.
Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley. Lorenzo Sisti/NETFLIX
  • Na sera pè fatalità - Gloria Christian feat Orchestra Gino Conte
  • Il cielo in una stanza - Mina

Ripley episode 6: VI SOME HEAVY INSTRUMENT

  • La sonnambula: Ah, non credea mirarti - Compagnia d’Opera Italiana, Antonello Gotta & Linda Campanella

Ripley episode 7: VII MACABRE ENTERTAINMENT

  • Un giro - Vichenzo Orru
  • Don Giovanni, Act I: ‘Dalla sua pace' - József Réti, Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra & Ádám Medveczky
  • String Quartet In B-Flat Major, K Anh. IV, No. 210 ‘Milanese Quartet No. 2’: I. Allegro Di Molto - Mozarteum Quartet Salzburg
  • Jazz Suite No. 2: VI. Waltz No. 2 - Steven Sloane & Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin

Ripley episode 8: VIII NARCISSUS

  • Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi
  • Datemi Un Martello - Rita Pavone
  • L’Elisir D’Amore: ‘Una furtiva lagrima’ - Tito Beltran & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis
  • Vecchio Boston - Max Raffeng
  • Il cielo in una stanza - Mina
  • Il cielo in una stanza - Cast
  • L’amour D’autrefois - Dick Walter & Diane Nalini

Ripley score by Jeff Russo

The full score is available to listen to now.

However, the list of tracks is here.

  1. Sicily

  2. Sicily Variation (Ravini)

  3. Sicily Redux

  4. Next Steps

  5. More Steps

  6. For Sale

  7. Dear Mrs Desilva

  8. Tailing Tom

  9. Leaving New York

  10. Being Richard

  11. Dickie By Day

  12. Opening The Letter

  13. Andiamo A San Remo

  14. Una Barca - Vanitas

  15. Una Barca - Fin

  16. Dickie's Documents

  17. Freddy - Ravini To Miles

  18. A Palermo

  19. The So-Called Memories - By Myself For A While

  20. Forgery Letters

  21. A Venezia
  22. Roma, 1606
  23. Setting The Stage
  24. The Latest News
  25. The Rooms - Don't Call Me Tommy
  26. Dickie's Ring
  27. Dickie's Last Letter
  28. The Talented Mr Ripley - FIN
  29. Tom
  30. Tom - Piano Sketch

Who's ready for some dramatic washing-up to this?

