Speaking to Netflix about working on the series, composer Jeff Russo said: "Working with Steve Zaillian [director] is always deeply gratifying on an artistic level.

"The final score for Ripley is the result of two years of writing for a story that is so extraordinarily well crafted, the music just seemed to flow out effortlessly somehow.

"The thrilling and emotionally manipulative narrative contains so much tension, confusion and misdirection, and it was incredible to channel into that dynamic for this score."

More like this

In addition to the tension and flourishes of the score, several songs also feature in the series Ripley - and some even recur throughout the eight episodes.

Here is your guide to the soundtrack of Ripley.

Ripley soundtrack: Full list of songs featured in Netflix Tom Ripley series

(L to R) Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf in Ripley. Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX

These songs feature in the Netflix series Ripley by episode.

Ripley episode 1: I A HARD MAN TO FIND

In Dreams - Roy Orbison

Two Young Hearts - The Innocents

Deb Darling - Stan Laferrière

You’re Not There - Don Rendell

Beata viscera - Tonus Peregrinus

Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi

Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis

Il cielo in una stanza - Mina

E se domani - Natalino Otto

Il Trovatore — Ah Si Ben Mio - Ervin Litkei & Andrea Litkei

Ripley episode 2: II SEVEN MERCIES

Sofisticata - Fred Buscaglione

Is It a Sin? - Al Hazan

Na sera pè fatalità - Gloria Christian feat Orchestra Gino Conte

Beata viscera - Tonus Peregrinus

Il cielo in una stanza - Cast

Non Partir - Fred Buscaglione

Quando non ci sei - Brice Davoli & Maurizio Macioce

Silent Island - Modesto Durán Orchestra

Ripley episode 3: III SOMMERSO

La dolce vita — Suite — 9

Stabat Mater, en fa mineur : O Quam Tristis et Afflicta (Quelle tristesse et affliction) - Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Choeur des enfants de

l’Opéra National de Paris & Gaël Darchen

Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi

La Traviata, Act II: ‘Di provenza il mar, il suol’ - Soundiva Orchestra, Andrei Solokov & Filip Mazur

Musica Prohibita - Ervin Litkei & Andrea Litkei

Ripley episode 4: IV LA DOLCE VITA

Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis

String Quartet in C Major, K. 157: I. Allegro - Éder Quartet

La dolce vita — Suite — 9

Guarda Che Luna - Fred Buscaglione

Silent Night - Sinéad O’Connor

Ripley episode 5: V LUCIO

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley. Lorenzo Sisti/NETFLIX

Na sera pè fatalità - Gloria Christian feat Orchestra Gino Conte

Il cielo in una stanza - Mina

Ripley episode 6: VI SOME HEAVY INSTRUMENT

La sonnambula: Ah, non credea mirarti - Compagnia d’Opera Italiana, Antonello Gotta & Linda Campanella

Ripley episode 7: VII MACABRE ENTERTAINMENT

Un giro - Vichenzo Orru

Don Giovanni, Act I: ‘Dalla sua pace' - József Réti, Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra & Ádám Medveczky

String Quartet In B-Flat Major, K Anh. IV, No. 210 ‘Milanese Quartet No. 2’: I. Allegro Di Molto - Mozarteum Quartet Salzburg

Jazz Suite No. 2: VI. Waltz No. 2 - Steven Sloane & Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin

Ripley episode 8: VIII NARCISSUS

Mille Volte - Nilla Pizzi

Datemi Un Martello - Rita Pavone

L’Elisir D’Amore: ‘Una furtiva lagrima’ - Tito Beltran & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Quando, Quando, Quando - Tony Renis

Vecchio Boston - Max Raffeng

Il cielo in una stanza - Mina

Il cielo in una stanza - Cast

L’amour D’autrefois - Dick Walter & Diane Nalini

Ripley score by Jeff Russo

The full score is available to listen to now.

However, the list of tracks is here.

Sicily Sicily Variation (Ravini) Sicily Redux Next Steps More Steps For Sale Dear Mrs Desilva Tailing Tom Leaving New York Being Richard Dickie By Day Opening The Letter Andiamo A San Remo Una Barca - Vanitas Una Barca - Fin Dickie's Documents Freddy - Ravini To Miles A Palermo The So-Called Memories - By Myself For A While Forgery Letters A Venezia Roma, 1606 Setting The Stage The Latest News The Rooms - Don't Call Me Tommy Dickie's Ring Dickie's Last Letter The Talented Mr Ripley - FIN Tom Tom - Piano Sketch

Who's ready for some dramatic washing-up to this?

Read More

Ripley arrived on Netflix on Thursday 4th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.