Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , creator Stephen Dunn said he hoped to expand the series, with more focus on the supporting characters.

The creator of US series Queer as Folk has teased there are "a lot more stories" to explore in a second season.

"We did end the [first] season on a pretty major cliffhanger - and there are so many characters in our show. We have our leads and then we have an incredible supporting cast," Dunn said.

"There are more stories I want to tell for these supporting characters, yeah. There’s a lot more stories we want to tell, from this family."

Inspired by the original British iteration created by Russell T Davies, Queer as Folk premiered last month on US screens, and arrived in the UK on 1st July on Starzplay.

Dunn also told RadioTimes.com that Russell T Davies enabled the show's "fresh" new series.

"Russell was pretty involved early on," he explained. "I went and pitched the show to him directly...I got his blessing initially, but then as we sold the show and set it up at Peacock in the US, I would send him the scripts and he would give feedback and notes."

Dunn added that Davies offered him support as he was developing the series: "He was so encouraging; he pushed me to make big character decisions over the course of these episodes."

Dunn continued: "I remember when I sent him the pilot, and he was just so floored by it, and just was like 'this is so new, it's so 2022, it's yours now, take it!' I believe he said 'stomp on me, and run with it' which of course I'm not gonna do!"

Queer as Folk is available to stream in the UK now on Starzplay through Amazon Prime Video, with two new episodes dropping weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

