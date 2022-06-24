This 2022 version follows a diverse group of friends as they struggle with vulnerability, addiction, grief, and relationships in the aftermath of a nightclub shooting.

For the second time now, Russell T Davies' groundbreaking Channel 4 series Queer as Folk has been reimagined in America, with the new series already available for US audiences on Peacock.

The series stars Devin Way and Fin Argus, while Kim Cattrall and Ed Begley Jr have recurring roles.

But how can you watch the show in the UK and when will it become available? Read for everything you need to know about how to watch the new version of Queer as Folk.

How to watch Queer as Folk 2022 in the UK

While the new series has been available to watch in full on Peacock in the US since 9th June, here in the UK we haven't yet been able to watch the episodes - until now.

In the UK, the series will be available to stream on StarzPlay via Amazon Prime Video from 1st July 2022, with two new episodes dropping each Friday.

The release schedule is therefore as follows:

Babylon - Friday 1st July 2022 Blocked - Friday 1st July 2022 Welcum to Hellmouth - Friday 8th July 2022 #F*ck Disabled People - Friday 8th July 2022 Choke - Friday 15th July 2022 Pretend You're Someone Else - Friday 15th July 2022 Problemática - Friday 22nd July 2022 Sacrilege - Friday 22nd July 2022

How is this version related to the UK Queer as Folk?

This is the second US adaptation of Russell T Davies' original series which aired on Channel 4 between 1999 and 2000. Davies is executive producer on this new version, set in New Orleans, while creator Stephen Dunn has called this his take on the original series and a "reimagining" rather than a reboot.

The series follows a diverse group of friends who find their lives transformed in the aftermath of shooting at a queer nightclub called the Babylon, a set-up which was inspired by the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Queer as Folk cast: Who stars in the US reboot?

Devin Way (Grey's Anatomy) stars in the US version of Queer as Folk as the centre character Brodie, while Fin Argus (Agents of SHIELD) stars as Mingus and Jesse James Keital (Big Sky) plays Ruthie O'Neil. Perhaps the biggest additions to the cast are Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) and Ed Begley Jr (Better Call Saul), who have recurring roles as Brodie and Julian's parents.

Devin Way as Brodie Beaumont

Fin Argus as Mingus

Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie O'Neil

Ryan O’Connell as Julian Beaumont

Johnny Sibilly as Noah Hernandez

CG as Shar

Kim Cattrall as Brenda Beaumont

Juliette Lewis as Judy

Ed Begley Jr. as Winston Beaumont

Armand Fields as Bussy

Chris Renfro as Daddius Miller

Eric Graise as Marvin

Sachin Bhatt as Ali

Nyle DiMarco as Leo

Benito Skinner as Jack Cole Jordan

Queer as Folk 2022 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for the new US version of Queer as Folk right here.

Queer as Folk will be available to stream in the UK from 1st July on StarzPlay through Amazon Prime Video, with two new episodes dropping weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.