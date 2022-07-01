The new Queer as Folk premiered last month on US screens, and arrives in the UK today (1st July) on Starzplay .

The creator of US series Queer as Folk has reflected on how Russell T Davies, who created the original British series of the same name, influenced the 2022 drama.

The show follows characters like Brodie Beaumont (Devin Way) and Ruthie O'Neil (Jesse James Keitel) as they deal with the aftermath of a shooting at a queer nightclub called the Babylon.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, creator Stephen Dunn was asked about Davies's involvement in the modern update of Queer as Folk.

Russell T Davies was involved in the modern retelling of Queer as Folk Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"Russell was pretty involved early on," he explained. "I went and pitched the show to him directly...I got his blessing initially, but then as we sold the show and set it up at Peacock in the US, I would send him the scripts and he would give feedback and notes."

Dunn added that Davies offered plenty of support as he was developing the series. "He was so encouraging; he pushed me to make big character decisions over the course of these episodes."

Dunn continued: "I remember when I sent him the pilot, and he was just so floored by it, and just was like 'this is so new, it's so 2022, it's yours now, take it!' I believe he said 'stomp on me, and run with it' which of course I'm not gonna do!"

It's clear that Dunn has enormous respect for Davies, and he expressed his gratitude over being given the freedom to expand on the original Channel 4 drama, which debuted back in 1999. In fact, Davies's encouragement meant that Dunn and the team could refresh the story while paying tribute to the British version.

"It was the greatest gift he could have given me," Dunn explained. "Because it allowed us to make it our own; to make this a fresh, new story that is paying homage and respect and love to his original."

Queer as Folk's Brodie and Ruthie are best friends, and are joined by their extended friendship group. Episodes deal with grief, addiction and various issues within the LGBTQ+ community.

Additional reporting by Lewis Knight.

Queer as Folk is available to stream in the UK now on Starzplay through Amazon Prime Video, with two new episodes dropping weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

