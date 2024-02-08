Eely, who was based at Company 3 London, was a senior online editor, sometimes known as a "finisher", a largely technical role designed to ensure that a project is transmission-ready.

Prior to One Day, he also worked on fellow Netflix titles The Crown and Bodies. His other credits include Wes Anderson's latest film Asteroid City and a number of popular linear dramas such as Killing Eve, Strike, The Capture, The Split, Cold Feet and Call the Midwife, among many, many others.

"Justin was a great guy to work with," said one of his former colleagues. "He always made life very easy for those around him, managing his time and projects with professionalism and a smile on his face."

Eely, who was a "lifelong resident of London", was also a keen triathlete and competed in several Ironman races.

Netflix's One Day is the second adaptation of the source material, which tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who first cross paths on 15th July, 1988, after graduating from Edinburgh University – a seemingly unremarkable moment which changes both of their lives forever.

From there, the narrative follows them across the following two decades, on that same day, as they make their way in a world which can be so beautiful and yet, so cruel.

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the challenge of taking on the book, Ambika Mod, who plays Emma, said: "Even before we started filming, it definitely felt like a much bigger challenge - just the scope and the breadth and the length of the series, and how much stuff we would have to do, and ageing up characters over 20 years, and the stuff they go through, definitely felt like a much bigger challenge than what I've done before.

"So that was exciting and terrifying in equal measure."

Leo Woodall, who plays Dexter, added: "We both knew it was a mountain to climb. But it’s such a beautiful story, and we both auditioned four or five times, so by the time we'd started filming, we were so immersed in it already. So it was a lovely new challenge."

