Kenny, who featured in all three seasons of the show, certainly went through quite the character arc. But with MacNeill having not been announced as part of the main cast for season 4, was that due to filming commitments for Outlander's spin-off series, or did Kenny's story finish up with season 3?

We posed the question to MacNeill in an exclusive chat ahead of the release of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, with the actor revealing to RadioTimes.com: "Kenny's gone from Pierpoint – at the end of season 3, Pierpoint is gone itself. I don’t know is the God's honest truth. It felt very explosive."

Conor MacNeil as Kenny Kilbane in Industry season 3. HBO/BBC

He continued: "I would work in Industry forever, it's such a brilliant team of people to work with. But the great thing about Industry is how cutthroat it is because that's the truth of that world, right?

"And so those storylines – like where that happened, it felt so right. It also felt like Kenny deserved it a bit as well. It's like, you can't get away with your s**t. You get called in at some point. But also, his life had changed and I think the toxicity of Pierpoint ... he didn't gel there as well as he did in the beginning because he wasn't playing by the rules anymore. I think that's that world."

While it doesn't look as though MacNeill will be seen as Kenny for the foreseeable, he did enjoy the role – despite it also coming with its fair share of "icky headspaces", he says.

"I love digging into him and I just love working on Industry, it’s an absolute joy to do that job and acting with Marisa Abela is the greatest gift anyone could ever be given. It was very much a real reason why I wanted to do this show and it's such a relief to just be nice for a bit or to be morally conscious of yourself."

As for season 4, which has currently wrapped filming, MacNeill is excited to be a fan, lapping up the expected twists and turns to come.

"Oh, I'm so excited," he admits. "I thought season 3 was phenomenal. It took a huge step up in scale or something, it just felt so big. The themes felt epic and the storylines were really, really gripping."

He added: "I'm really excited to see where season 4 goes because they've got an entirely clean slate with Pierpoint being gone. And look, these people are ruthless. I think Harper Stern and Eric Tao and Yasmin – I just love watching those characters, I could watch them all day. I have no idea where it goes, but it will be an amazing watch, no doubt because Mickey [Down] and Konrad [Kay] are such clever writers."

The new season of Industry also won't include the likes of Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing, but does boast the likes of Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton, Claire Forlani (Departure) and Kal Penn (Designated Survivor), as well as The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella, The Last Showgirl's Kiernan Shipka, and The Serial Killer's Wife's Jack Farthing, as well as Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) and Amy James-Kelly (Coronation Street).

They join returning main cast members Marisa Abela, Myha'la, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Miriam Petche and Kit Harington, who all reprise their roles for another expectedly tense instalment.

Industry is on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The drama airs on HBO in the US.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood releases episodes weekly every Saturday on MGM+ in the UK and on Fridays on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

