Sidney was last seen emigrating to the United States to be with Civil Rights activist Violet Todd (Simona Brown), but the recent sighting has stoked up speculation that he could be dropping into Cambridge before the series concludes.

The Daily Star has run a number of photos of Norton on the set of Granchester season 11, wearing casual contemporary clothing for a chat with Green and his current co-star Rishi Nair, who plays Reverend Alphy Kotteram.

Alas, RadioTimes.com understands that Norton is not expected to return to the show and was instead dropping by set for a friendly visit. Nevertheless, rumours of a top secret cameo are likely to persist in light of these snaps. We can only hope!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Norton has certainly been busy since leaving Grantchester, with factual drama The Trial of Christine Keeler, Bob Marley biopic One Love and the acclaimed final season of Happy Valley among his later successes.

Coming up, he has the much-anticipated historical drama King and Conqueror on BBC One, where he'll play the ill-fated English king Harold II, as well as roles in Steven Knight's House of Guinness and HBO's House of the Dragon.

Grantchester was announced to be coming to an end last month, with Green and Nair to star in the final set of stories, the former of whom has been a constant fixture since the very first season back in 2014.

Series creator Daisy Coulam said: "At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We've been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen.

"For over a decade now — cast and crew (many who've been there since the beginning) have met each summer to film. And it's been an absolute joy."

Green added: "Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey.

"[Original producer] Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Daisy Coulam... from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience, it has been an honour to share in the magic of Grantchester."

Grantchester is available to stream on ITVX. Season 11 coming soon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad