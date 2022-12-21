This latest season has seen former teen idol Suzie Pickles ( Billie Piper ) compete on a reality show titled Dance Crazee – think Strictly Come Dancing, but with a more menacing aura.

The stars of I Hate Suzie Too have offered their reaction to the shock twist at the end of the second episode, which aired tonight on Sky Atlantic and saw the title character make a controversial decision.

She almost crashed out of the competition before being saved by ex-husband and fellow contestant Bailey Quinn (Douglas Hodge), with their substantial history making the latest development all the more surprising.

In a gimmicky stunt ahead of the grand final, Suzie was given the choice of swapping dance partners, which would involve dropping Bailey in favour of the younger, more popular Danny Carno (Blake Harrison).

She decides to do just that, putting her in a good position to potentially win the competition - but the fallout from dropping Bailey soon becomes apparent.

"She knew what she was doing," Harrison told RadioTimes.com. "She backed the right horse and that's all that can be said."

Hodge concurred: "It’s never nice being dumped but it's understandable. [He’s a] better dancer, more handsome, younger.

"The funny thing is the scene after that, when we're in the car, was one of our favourite scenes really," he added. "When I just sit and punish her, driving home silently, very awkward. Life’s life. What do you do?"

Blake Harrison as Danny Carno in I Hate Suzie Too. Tom Beard / Sky UK

Indeed, there does appear to be some hostility between the exes as a result of this latest move, which is a great shame given that they were on relatively good terms previously.

The episode ends with a deeply worrying sign that Suzie herself is struggling to cope with the pressure of the show, as she hallucinates a clown version of herself in the mirror and begins frantically chopping at her hair with scissors.

It sets the stage for a finale that is sure to be gripping.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The I Hate Suzie Too finale airs on Sky Atlantic at 9pm tomorrow, Thursday 22nd December 2022. It is also available on NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

