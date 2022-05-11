The 18-year-old, who stars as Charlie Spring in the series, has revealed that he'd like The White Lotus favourite Jennifer Coolidge to join the cast for season 2.

The first season of Netflix's Heartstopper surprised fans with an appearance from Olivia Colman , and while season 2 is yet to be confirmed, star Joe Locke already has plans for another big-name celebrity.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press on the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet, Locke said that he didn't yet know anything about a potential season 2, adding: "I will be the last person to be told. We want there to be."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "I always say, I want Jennifer Coolidge to be my cool grandma. My American grandma. That would be quite cool.

"Kit [Connor] got Olivia Colman, I want Jennifer Coolidge," he said.

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age drama which follows Charlie, a gay schoolboy, who falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Olivia Colman in Heartstopper Netflix

Viewers also met Nick's mother Sarah, played by Olivia Colman, and the season finale saw Nick come out to his mum as bisexual in moving scenes.

Heartstopper also featured the voice of Stephen Fry, who plays the headmaster of Truham Grammar School for Boys, with Locke telling RadioTimes.com and other press he was surprised that so few people recognised Fry's voice in the trailer.

Advertisement

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.