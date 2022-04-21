Heartstopper star shocked so few recognised Stephen Fry in trailer

It is revealed early in the teaser that legendary comedian Stephen Fry has a role in the much-anticipated series, as he can be heard making an announcement as the headmaster of Truham Grammar School for Boys.

When Netflix dropped the Heartstopper trailer earlier this month, the internet erupted into excited chatter about the upcoming LGBTQ+ teen drama – but it appears many fans missed one major celebrity cameo.

The fictional school is where Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) first meet each other, before embarking on a whirlwind romance together.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Locke revealed that he used to fall asleep listening to Harry Potter audio books, narrated by Fry, and so his voice is always instantly familiar to him.

However, he was surprised to see that so few people picked up on the BAFTA nominee's moment in the trailer when it was first released, with social media conversation dominated by other aspects of the show.

He said: "The trailer came out yesterday and I've not seen anything on Twitter – like his voice is right at the start and no one's picked up on it. How can you not? I recognise that voice like that."

Quizzed on how Fry was approached for the gig, Locke said: "They wanted a really legendary gay actor to be the headmaster's voice and they were trying to figure out people and they asked Stephen Fry, and he was like, ‘Yeah, of course, I'll do it'."

As the headmaster is a voice role only, Fry was never actually present on the Heartstopper set, instead recording his audio remotely while spending time out in Los Angeles (according to co-star William Gao).

The Heartstopper cast finally crossed paths with Fry in-person at the Attitude Awards earlier this month and all expressed their enthusiasm at the prospect of a scene with him in a potential second season (not yet confirmed by Netflix).

Rewatch the Heartstopper trailer below and keep an ear out for Fry in the first five seconds.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 22nd April 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

