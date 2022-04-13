Adapting the graphic novels by writer Alice Oseman, the series follows two schoolboys whose friendship evolves into a romance over the course of an academic year.

Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer for much-anticipated young adult drama Heartstopper , which will be available on the streaming service next week.

Rocketman star Kit Connor plays popular rugby player Nick Nelson, while newcomer Joe Locke plays the more introverted Charlie Spring, who has suffered bullying since coming out as gay.

Following a teaser last month that sent fans into a frenzy, Netflix has now unveiled the full-length trailer that gives us a closer look at the upcoming show, with all eight episodes arriving on Friday 22nd April.

Oseman has been heavily involved in this live-action retelling of her cherished love story, including having a hand in the casting process, which reportedly saw more than 10,000 people audition in an open call for the lead roles.

The Heartstopper cast includes TikTok sensation Yasmin Finney, Game of Thrones star Sebastian Croft and My Murder's Corinna Brown, as well as screen newcomers William Gao and Kizzy Edgell.

The trailer seems to have hit many Heartstopper fans in the feels, starting off with Charlie's older sister Tori quizzing him on what type of boy he would like to date.

The answer soon presents itself when Charlie's form tutor seats him next to Nick, who he has never previously spoken to, but who he quickly develops strong for nonetheless.

Unfortunately, best friend Tao dismisses his affection as a "silly crush" on, as their mutual friend Elle describes him, "the straightest person I have ever seen".

As the trailer continues, we see several moments from the graphic novels translated to live-action, including Charlie joining the rugby team, Nick getting into a fight, and the two of them sharing a romantic moment in the pouring rain.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 22nd April 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

