The BAFTA TV ceremony 2022 took place on Sunday (8th May) at London's Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Richard Ayoade, with the great and the good from the TV industry out in force to celebrate.

The ceremony saw Sir Billy Connolly honoured with the BAFTA fellowship, while programmes nominated on the big night included It’s A Sin, We Are Lady Parts, Landscapers, and Help.

Among the winners was BBC drama Time, which beat a number of other acclaimed shows for the Mini-series award.

Those attending include Russell T Davies and the newly announced 14th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, along with Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Olly Alexander and many, many more.

Read on for a list of all the nominees at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, with the winners bolded out to show their success.

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: Full list of winners and nominees (updated live)

Comedy entertainment programme The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4) - WINNER

Race Around Britain (Munz Made It/YouTube)

The Ranganation (BBC Two) Current affairs Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) (ITV) - WINNER

Four Hours at the Capitol (BBC Two)

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera English)

Trump Takes on the World (BBC Two) Daytime The Chase (ITV) - WINNER

Moneybags (Channel 4)

Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)

Steph's Packed Lunch (Channel 4) Drama series In My Skin (BBC Three) - WINNER

Manhunt: The Night Stalker (ITV)

Unforgotten (ITV)

Vigil (BBC One) Entertainment programme An Audience With Adele (ITV)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV) - WINNER

Life & Rhymes (Sky Arts)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) Entertainment performance Alison Hammond – I Can See Your Voice (BBC One)

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) - WINNER

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett – Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back (Channel 4)

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC One)

Sean Lock – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) Factual series The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime (BBC Two)

9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles (Channel 4)

Uprising (BBC One) - WINNER Features Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) - WINNER

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One) Female performance in a comedy programme Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education (Netflix)

Aisling Bea – This Way Up (Channel 4)

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Natasia Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Rose Matafeo – Starstruck (BBC Three)

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two) - WINNER International Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime) - WINNER Leading actor David Thewlis – Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Hugh Quarshie – Stephen (ITV)

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Samuel Adewunmi – You Don’t Know Me (BBC One)

Sean Bean – Time (BBC One) - WINNER

Stephen Graham – Help (BBC One) Leading actress Denise Gough – Too Close (ITV)

Emily Watson – Too Close (ITV)

Jodie Comer – Help (Channel 4) - WINNER

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Lydia West – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Niamh Algar – Deceit (Channel 4) Live event The Brit Awards 2021 (ITV)

The Earthshot Prize 2021 (BBC One) - WINNER

The Royal Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One) Male performance in a comedy programme Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4) - WINNER

Joe Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Samson Kayo – Bloods (Sky One)

Steve Coogan – This Time with Alan Partridge (BBC One)

Tim Renkow – Jerk (BBC Three) Mini-series It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Stephen (ITV)

Time (BBC One) - WINNER News coverage Channel 4 News: Black to Front (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum (ITV)

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol (ITV) - WINNER

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame (Sky News) Reality and constructed factual Gogglebox (Channel 4) - WINNER

Married at First Sight UK (E4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Dog House (Channel 4) Scripted comedy Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Motherland (Channel 4) - WINNER

Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4) Short Form programme Hollyoaks Saved My Life (YouTube)

Our Land (Together TV) - WINNER

People You May Know (Financial Times)

Please Help (Tiger Aspect Pro) Single documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (BBC One)

Grenfell: The Untold Story (Channel 4)

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan (ITV) - WINNER

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt (Netflix) Single drama Death of England: Face to Face (Sky Arts)

Help (Channel 4)

I Am Victoria (Channel 4)

Together (BBC Two) - WINNER Soap and Continuing Drama Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV) - WINNER

Emmerdale (ITV)

Holby City (BBC One) Specialist factual Black Power: A British Story of Resistance (BBC Two)

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (BBC Two)

The Missing Children (ITV) - WINNER

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain (BBC Two) Sport The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports Formula 1) - WINNER

ITV Racing: The Grand National (ITV)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics (BBC One)

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark (ITV) Supporting actor Callum Scott Howells – It’s A Sin (Channel 4)

David Carlyle – It’s A Sin (Channel 4)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic) - WINNER

Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Omari Douglas – It’s A Sin (Channel 4)

Stephen Graham – Time (BBC One) Supporting actress Cathy Tyson – Help (Channel 4) - WINNER

Céline Buckens – Showtrial (BBC One)

Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love (BBC One)

Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before (BBC One)

Leah Harvey – Foundation (Apple TV+)

Tahirah Sharif – The Tower (ITV) Virgin Media Must-See Moment nominees An Audience With Adele – Adele is surprised by the teacher who changed her life (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties (ITV)

It’s a Sin – Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis (Channel 4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Bimini’s verse ‘UK Hun?’ (BBC Three)

Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game (Netflix)

Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony (BBC One) - WINNER BAFTA Fellowship Sir Billy Connolly

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 8 May, hosted by Richard Ayoade and broadcast at 6pm on BBC One. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

