BBC drama Time beats It’s A Sin and more at BAFTAs

The three-part mini-series followed Sean Bean as a former teacher who ends up in prison, and Stephen Graham as a prison guard who has to make impossible choices.

BBC drama Time has won the Mini-series award at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 , beating out strong competition from It’s a Sin, Landscapers and Stephen.

The show was recently announced to be returning for a second season, although RadioTimes.com understands that it will take an anthology format, meaning it will feature a new cast and a group of new characters.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, the BBC's Chief Content Office Charlotte Moore confirmed that Time would be returning alongside other BBC dramas The Tourist, The Responder and Vigil.

Sean Bean in BBC One drama Time BBC/James Stack

In his acceptance speech at the 2022 TV BAFTAs, Stephen Graham said that the cast and crew really weren't expecting to win the award.

The series beat out, amongst other shows, It's a Sin, which was nominated for seven awards and was a big contender in the lead up to the night.

Going into the ceremony, Stephen Graham was also nominated for the Supporting Actor award for his role in Time, while Sean Bean was nominated for Leading Actor.

You can find a full list of the nominees and winner at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, which is updated throughout the night, here.

Meanwhile Billy Connolly is set to receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the event, which is the awards body's highest accolade, and is given in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games across their career..

Time season 1 is available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 8 May, hosted by Richard Ayoade and broadcast at 6pm on BBC One.

