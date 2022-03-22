The surprising, but exciting, news was confirmed by the BBC today (22nd March).

The BBC has today announced that prison drama Time will return for a second season.

While details have been kept under tight wraps as to what exactly will happen when the prison series returns, RadioTimes.com understands Sean Bean and Stephen Graham won't be returning and this will be a brand new story set in an all-female prison.

In season 1, Bean played down-on-his-luck teacher Mark Cobden, who made a stupid mistake which landed him in prison.

Clearly not built for that world, he learned that standing up for what's right isn't always the smartest move in a dog-eat-dog world – and could have even got him killed.

Bean starred opposite Graham, who played dodgy prison officer Eric McNally.

Season 1 ended with the pair's roles reversing, as McNally faced a stint in prison for smuggling drugs, while Cobden got out, though not without mental scars.

In her interview with Radio Times magazine, Moore also confirmed The Responder, Vigil and The Tourist would be returning for second outings.

"In its first 30 days, 12 million people watched The Tourist – that’s twice as big as the largest show, Stay Close, on Netflix. The power that the BBC has to reach millions of people is far greater than we perhaps realise,” she claimed.

Moore also revealed a new documentary made by Adam Curtis has been commissioned, which will portray a "immersive" record of life during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Time season 1 is available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

