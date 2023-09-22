The final episode delivered plenty of twists and turns to keep us guessing until the very end and, despite the season finale's teaser of Mickey (Jaden Michael) finally learning the true deadly truth about his father, it turns out that actually, his father Brad was very much alive in the series's last moments. Talk about a cliffhanger, right?

So, naturally, fans of the series will be left wondering if the Harlan Coben mystery will get the series renewal treatment.

The series followed Mickey as he made the move to Kasselton, New Jersey, to start a new life living with his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer) after the sudden death of his father.

While things were initially looking positive for the teenager, he was quickly swept up into uncovering many mysteries about his new suburban town after the disappearance of fellow new student, Ashley Kent (Samantha Bugliaro).

In the midst of looking for Ashley, Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) became an increasingly enigmatic presence, eventually revealing herself as having worked closely with Mickey's father in rescue group Abeona.

While the series delved into many, many plot lines, there's certainly scope for another series – but is Shelter coming back for season 2? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a Harlan Coben's Shelter season 2?

Adrian Greensmith (Arthur "Spoon" Spindell), Jaden Michael (Mickey Bolitar), Abby Corrigan (Ema Winslow) in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Michael Parmelee/Prime Video

As of now, there's been no confirmation about whether or not the series has been renewed for a second season.

As is often the case with TV shows, Prime Video will likely assess how popular Harlan Coben's Shelter was with viewers and whether there's scope to return to the story for more. We'll be sure to keep you updated with news as and when we know more.

Seeing as the first season of Harlan Coben's Shelter premiered on Prime Video in mid-August, it would have seemed likely that the series could return at a similar slot next year.

But due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in the US, this seems highly unlikely. While some shows like Industry and House of the Dragon have recently announced a continuation in production despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, that's due to the nature of the actor's contracts.

As for Shelter, because the cast is all US-based, we'll have to wait on word of any further agreements struck that involve Prime Video productions.

Harlan Coben's Shelter season 2 cast: Who could return?

Missi Pyle as Hannah and Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Well, there were certainly a lot of twists in the final episodes that left viewers thinking that characters like Bat Lady and Brad (Kristoffer Polaha), Mickey's father, were dead. But actually, as we learnt in that dramatic finale, both were alive and well. Well, not entirely well as Brad looked as though he'd been locked away for years.

As for the main cast, we'd expect Jaden Michael to return as protagonist Mickey, while we're sure it's not the last we've seen of Abby Corrigan's Ema or Adrian Greensmith's Spoon, especially seeing as Spoon has a lot of unspoken history that's left to delve into in a potential season 2.

One of the enigmatic characters that could make a villainous return would be Luther (Luke Marinkovich), who wants revenge for the death of his brother Ricky.

We do know that it's probably the last we've seen of Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro) after she was rescued and placed into protection, thereby changing her identity and moving her away from Kasselton.

The full list of cast members we'd expect to return for Harlan Coben's Shelter season 2 are as follows.

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar

Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow

Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady

Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell

Brian Altemus as Troy Taylor

Lee Aaron Rosen as Chief Taylor

Missi Pyle as Hannah Taylor

Hunter Emery as 'Sunglasses Man'

Antonio Cipriano as Buck

Didi Conn as Mrs Friedman

Alexa Mareka as Whitney

Manuel Uriza as Octoface

Kristoffer Polaha as Brad

Luke Marinkovich as Luther

What could Harlan Coben's Shelter season 2 be about?

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Kristoffer Polaha as Brad in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Well, seeing as we learnt a whole lot more about Abeona and Brad's involvement in the group in his younger years, we'd hope that a potential second season would clear up some points about the group, its successes and who works for them exactly.

The major cliffhanger left by the season 1 finale was the fact that, despite us understanding he had died in a fatal car crash, Brad was actually alive and living in Bat Lady's bunker.

We know that Bat Lady didn't know Brad was alive, as she confessed to Mickey. But it was the fact that she told Mickey about hearing his father's voice when she laying in bed at night that made him want to investigate her hidden bunker. Could it be that Bat Lady did actually know he was down there?

It's hard to believe that Bat Lady and her right-hand man 'Sunglasses Man' wouldn't have been curious enough to investigate - but could they have been keeping him locked down there?

We're sure Brad is likely hiding out after knowing that Luther wants him dead, so we can imagine re-surfacing and living with Mickey and Shira won't be the first thing he's comfortable with doing. Nevertheless, we're sure there will be some emotional family reunions on the horizon.

As for Spoon, we saw a picture of him hanging in Bat Lady's room full of photos of rescued children. This means that Spoon is likely hiding a past of his own. Could he have actually known more about Brad and Abeona than he was originally letting on to Mickey and Ema?

In terms of more personal plot lines, we'll have to wait and see what the fallout from Shira and Hannah's (Missi Pyle) affair is, as well as Rachel's (Sage Linder) own problems with ex-boyfriend, Troy (Brian Altemus). Although Troy previously thought it, could Rachel and Mickey strike up a romance of their own?

Is there a trailer for Harlan Coben's Shelter season 2?

Slow down! As Harlan Coben's Shelter hasn't officially been renewed yet, there's no trailer for the second season.

In the meantime, have a watch of the season 1 trailer below.

Harlan Coben's Shelter is available to watch on Prime Video.

