The Prime Video series is reaching its climactic end this week with its finale, but what exactly could be in store for our teenage protagonist Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) and his friends, Spoon (Adrian Greensmith) and Ema (Abby Corrigan)?

The seventh episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger when Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) was stabbed by the mysterious paramedic (Luke Marinkovich). But as if things couldn't get more dramatic, he then set her house on fire, locking Mickey in the photograph adorned room where Bat Lady was finally revealing more about his father's past.

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

So, it's safe to say that there are plenty of questions going into the finale.

Well, in an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, it seems as though Mickey makes it out alive of Bat Lady's home but is soon confronted by an emotional truth.

In the clip of the finale, we see Mickey walk into his living room where his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer) has prepared a surprise party for him. But her smile soon fades as she notices her nephew looks far from happy.

"He's gone, he's really gone," he says. "I wanted so much for it not to be true."

Talking about his father, Shira says that "he would've been so damn proud of you, Mickey" before saying that they'll both find a way to continue living without him.

While it remains unclear exactly how Mickey has found out that his father is truly dead, we'll have to wait and see – but something tells us that Bat Lady's enigmatic past will likely shed some light on the situation.

Throughout the series, it's been intimated that Mickey's father Brad could be alive and hiding after he left Abeona, but it seems as though Mickey has to finally get to grips with the reality that Brad is dead after all.

The disappearance of Ashley Kent (Samantha Bugliaro) was also finally solved in the penultimate episode of the series, although it didn't spell a happy ending for her and Mickey. Similarly, the rescue mission left Spoon grieving the loss of an old friend after an unexpected reacquaintance.

Lest we forget that we also saw a photo of Spoon hanging up in Bat Lady's room where she keeps memories of all the rescued children, so perhaps the finale will dig deeper into Spoon's mysterious past and his links to Abeona and Bat Lady.

