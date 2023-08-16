With the help of his new friends, Mickey is soon faced with some truths about Kasselton, bringing into question whether the small town is really just keeping up a grand façade.

Leading the cast of the new thriller series is Jaden Michael, with the show boasting some other rising stars in the world of acting.

But who else features in Harlan Coben's Shelter? Read on to find out more about the cast and where you've seen them before.

Harlan Coben's Shelter: Who stars in the Prime Video series?

The full cast list for Harlan Coben's Shelter is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main cast of the series, including more about their characters and where you've seen the actors before.

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar

Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow

Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady

Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell

Brian Altemus as Troy Taylor

Lee Aaron Rosen as Chief Taylor

Missi Pyle as Hannah Taylor

Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley Kent

Hunter Emery as 'Sunglasses Man'

Antonio Cipriano as Buck

Didi Conn as Mrs Friedman

Alexa Mareka as Whitney

Manuel Uriza as Octoface

Kristoffer Polaha as Brad

Jaden Michael plays Mickey Bolitar

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Mickey Bolitar? Teenage Mickey has just moved to Kasselton, New Jersey, to stay with his aunt after the tragic death of his father. Despite his loss, Mickey remains optimistic about the future and his new surroundings – until the disappearance of new girl Ashley.

Where have I seen Jaden Michael before? Michael is best known for leading the cast of Netflix's coming-of-age drama Colin in Black and White, as young Colin Kaepernick. His other credits include roles in The Get Down and Wonderstruck.

Constance Zimmer plays Shira Bolitar

Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar and Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Shira Bolitar? Shira is Mickey's aunt and sister to Mickey's recently deceased father. She's moved back to Kasselton to care for her nephew, but also holds some secrets and life problems of her own.

Where have I seen Constance Zimmer before? Zimmer is perhaps best recognised for her long-running role as Dana Gordon in HBO's Entourage, ABC's Boston Legal and Netflix's House of Cards. She voiced the character of Strongarm in Transformers: Robots in Disguise and has more recently starred in Shameless, Good Trouble and Big Sky.

Adrian Greensmith plays Arthur "Spoon" Spindell

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Arthur "Spoon" Spindell? Spoon is one of the first friends Mickey makes at his new school in Kasselton. He's a quirky character, who regularly drops witty one-liners and is right by Mickey's side helping him get to the bottom of Ashley's disappearance.

Where have I seen Adrian Greensmith before? Aside from this role in Harlan Coben's Shelter, Greensmith has starred in Netflix film Metal Lords as Hunter.

Abby Corrigan plays Ema Winslow

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Ema Winslow? Ema is one of the Kasselton 'outsiders' who finds friendship in Mickey and Spoon, despite being the most hard-nosed and mysterious of the trio.

Where have I seen Abby Corrigan before? Corrigan has starred in TV series like American Horror Stories, Castle Rock, Rectify, Banshee and Homeland.

Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley Kent

Mickey Bolitar as Jaden Michael, Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Ashley Kent? Ashley is, like Mickey, a new student at Kasselton High School, and the pair instantly hit it off. Despite making an after school date at the diner, Ashley doesn't show up, leading Mickey to wonder what the reason is behind her disappearance.

Where have I seen Samantha Bugliaro before? Harlan Coben's Shelter marks Bugliaro's TV debut, with the actress previously having starred in film 5th Borough.

Tovah Feldshuh plays Bat Lady

Tovah Feldshuh. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Bat Lady? Despite the silly-sounding nickname, Bat Lady is the main antagonist in Harlan Coben's Shelter. She lives in an abandoned-seeming house in Kasselton and has developed a mysterious reputation, and eventually crosses paths with Mickey.

Where have I seen Tovah Feldshuh before? The American actress, singer and playwright has starred in multiple productions over the years, including in Holocaust, Law & Order, The Walking Dead and Armageddon Time.

Sage Linder plays Rachel Caldwell

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell and Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Rachel Caldwell? Rachel is one of the popular girls at school and seems to know everyone. But despite being a bubbly cheerleader, Rachel seems to be hiding secrets of her own.

Where have I seen Sage Linder before? Linder is best known for her role in The Next Step and has also appeared in Nancy Drew, The Good Doctor and VC Andrews' Landry Family.

Brian Altemus plays Troy Taylor

Brian Altemus as Troy in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Troy Taylor? Troy is one of the popular jocks at Kasselton High and is Rachel's boyfriend, but is suspicious of how much time Rachel and Mickey start spending together for a school project.

Where have I seen Brian Altemus before? Altemus has starred in series like Grand Army and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, having also appeared in HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife.

Missi Pyle plays Hannah Taylor

Missi Pyle as Hannah and Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Who is Hannah Taylor? Hannah is Troy's mother and tries her hardest to support her husband, the local police chief, despite his late nights and lack of recognition.

Where have I seen Missi Pyle before? Pyle has starred in numerous films including Galaxy Quest, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Artist and Gone Girl. More recently, she has starred in Y: The Last Man, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The first three episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter will be available to watch on Prime Video on Friday 18th August, with new episodes being released weekly every Friday.

