The eight-part series is based on the book of the same name by Coben and follows the story of Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) who is attempting to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey after the sudden death of his father.

Soon, though, Mickey finds himself caught up in the mysterious disappearance of new student at his school, Ashley Kent, but the missing person's case is just a small piece of a larger mysterious puzzle in this small suburban community.

So, when will we get more instalments of the series? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the release schedule for Prime Video's Shelter.

When is episode 4 of Harlan Coben's Shelter on Prime Video?

The new series premiered on Prime Video on Friday 18th August 2023 at 8am BST with the first three episodes.

Episodes of Shelter will be released weekly every Friday going forward.

Harlan Coben's Shelter release schedule

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell) in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Episodes 1-3 are now available to stream, with the rest of the series being released each week.

Episode 1 - Friday 18th August (out now)

Episode 2 - Friday 18th August (out now)

Episode 3 - Friday 18th August (out now)

Episode 4 - Friday 25th August

Episode 5 - Friday 1st September

Episode 6 - Friday 8th September

Episode 7 - Friday 15th September

Episode 8 - Friday 22nd September

How many episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter are there?

There are eight episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter. Each episode totals to approximately one hour and the finale is slated for release on Friday 22nd September.

Harlan Coben's Shelter trailer

The recently released trailer has drummed up its fair share of excitement, with fans excited to see Harlan Coben's first collaborative project with Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below:

The first three episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter are available to watch on Prime Video, with new episodes being released weekly every Friday.

