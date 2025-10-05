Upon Bert's compassionate release, the duo reunite and quickly begin work on one last scheme, but a number of obstacles – from sharp detectives to brutal loan sharks and major health issues – stand in the way of success.

Frauds enlists an ensemble cast of British and Spanish talent, with stars from Bookish, Baptiste and Harlots among the roster for this heightened pulp tale.

Read on for your introduction to the Frauds cast, complete with character profiles and past roles as the darkly comic drama debuts on ITV1 and ITVX.

Frauds cast: Full list of actors in ITV heist thriller

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker star in Frauds.

Frauds enlists an ensemble cast led by Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker.

You can find a round-up of the key players below – and scroll on for more detailed profiles of each character and the actors playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Suranne Jones as Bert

Jodie Whittaker as Sam

Talisa Garcia as Miss Take

Karan Gill as Bilal

Elizabeth Berrington as Jackie Diamond

Horacio Colomé as Miguel

Abdul Salis as Mateo

Lee Boardman as The Great Diavolo

Karise Yansen as Komet

Christian Cooke as Deegs

Thais Martin as Sam’s long-lost daughter

Kate Fleetwood as Celine

Javier Taboada as Blas

Nansi Nsue as Amaya

Victor Solé as Carlos Pérez

Suranne Jones in Frauds. Monumental Television for ITV

Who is Bert? Bert is a career criminal, who worked for years as Sam's partner-in-crime. However, after a job gone wrong, she landed in prison with a lengthy sentence, serving a decade before being released on compassionate grounds due to her terminal cancer diagnosis. Now, she's looking to plan one last legacy-making heist, which will put her name in the history books – and potentially set Sam up for life.

What else has Suranne Jones been in? Jones has been particularly busy this year, with Netflix thriller Hostage, BBC romantic drama Film Club and Frauds all premiering mere weeks apart. Her other well-known work includes Scott & Bailey, Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack and Vigil, which has recently started shooting its third season.

Jodie Whittaker as Sam

Jodie Whittaker in ITV's Frauds. ITV

Who is Sam? Sam is Bert's estranged best friend. After Bert's imprisonment, she distanced herself from her former partner-in-crime and opted for a quiet, humble life, keeping largely to herself. The only mission she has retained in all those years is tracking down the daughter she gave up for adoption at birth, who would now be a grown woman.

What else has Jodie Whittaker been in? Whittaker was the first woman to lead the cast of the BBC's cult sci-fi show Doctor Who, taking over the TARDIS for a five-year stint as the Thirteenth Doctor. Previously, she'd been known to viewers from mystery series Broadchurch, medical drama Trust Me and comedy horror flick Attack the Block.

Most recently, you may have seen her in the second season of prison drama Time, or hard-hitting factual series Toxic Town, dramatising the plight of a group of Corby mothers and their fight for justice.

Talisa Garcia as Miss Take

Talisa Garcia as Miss Take in Frauds ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Miss Take? Miss Take is a performer who runs a drag bar in Malaga. She took Bert in as a wayward youth and has been involved in several of her past criminal schemes.

What else has Talisa Garcia been in? Garcia played Kim Vogel in the first season of BBC thriller Baptiste, and went on to portray Queen Arianna in the Disney Plus revival of Willow.

Karan Gill as Bilal

Karan Gill plays Bilal in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Bilal? Bilal is a master painter and forger, who is recruited for Bert and Sam's heist in a crucial role. However, he is hiding debts to dangerous individuals intent on tracking him down.

What else has Karan Gill been in? Gill has several noteworthy credits to his name, including Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, Sky thriller COBRA, prison drama Screw and BBC comedy Ladhood. Most recently, you may have seen him in Netflix's The Decameron, where he played Panfilo, or Paramount Plus romcom The Road Trip, as Krish.

Elizabeth Berrington as Jackie Diamond

Elizabeth Berrington stars in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Jackie? Another former associate of Bert and Sam's, Jackie runs a club where she performs a magic act with her partner, Craig. However, their relationship has soured after years of neglect – and she's looking for a way out.

What else has Elizabeth Berrington been in? Berrington is a prolific character actor who is never far from our screens. Most recently, she's appeared in UKTV's Bookish, BBC One's Virdee, ITV's Ridley and emotional miniseries Lost Boys and Fairies. You might also recognise her from noteworthy roles in Good Omens, The Nevers, Psychoville and The Office (UK).

Abdul Salis as Mateo

Abdul Salis plays Mateo in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Mateo? Mateo is another figure from Bert's past, who runs the drag club with Miss Take.

What else has Abdul Salis been in? Salis played Eamon Valda in Prime Video's epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, and Sebastian in Catherine Tate's comedy series Hard Cell. His other credits include Beyond Paradise, F1: The Movie, and last year's Mufasa: The Lion King, where he voiced pride member Chigaru.

Lee Boardman as Craig aka The Great Diavolo

Lee Boardman plays Craig in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Craig? Craig is a magician who performs under the stage name The Great Diavolo, with Jackie as his longtime assistant.

What else has Lee Boardman been in? Boardman's recent credits include ITV drama Bancroft, Dawn French series The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Star Wars spin-off Andor and Netflix original film Enola Holmes 2.

Christian Cooke as Deegs

Christian Cooke plays Deegs in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Deegs? Deegs is a gangster and loan shark, whom Bilal is indebted to.

What else has Christian Cooke been in? Last year, Cooke played professional chess player Gary Kasparov in Disney Plus miniseries Rematch, chronicling his rivalry with IBM's attempts at artificial intelligence. Other credits include western drama That Dirty Black Bag and Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence.

Thais Martin as Caitlin

Thais Martin plays Caitlin in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Caitlin? Caitlin is Sam's long-lost daughter.

What else has Thais Martin been in? Frauds marks her screen debut.

Kate Fleetwood as Celine

Kate Fleetwood Alan Chapman / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Who is Celine? Celine is a wealthy client of Bert and Sam's, who gives them a challenging job – with a life-changing fee attached, if they can pull it off.

What else has Kate Fleetwood been in? Fleetwood is probably best known for roles in period dramas Harlots and Victoria, plus recent turns in Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga and Prime Video's The Wheel of Time. She's also appeared in feature films Philomena, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and Choose or Die.

Javier Taboada as Blas

Javier Taboada as Blas in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Blas? Blas is a prison guard, who had a relationship with Bert while she was incarcerated.

What else has Javier Taboada been in? Taboada recently appeared as Rodo in AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Nansi Nsue as Amaya

Ivan Henriquez and Nansi Nsue star in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

Who is Amaya? Amaya is a police detective, who is on Bert and Sam's trail.

What else has Nansi Nsue been in? Nsue played Ángela in Disney Plus original series Past Lies, and Yinka in ITVX/Prime Video co-production Riches.

Frauds premieres ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Frauds premieres ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 5th October 2025.

