The show began life on short-lived channel ITV Encore, with Manville once describing it as "hidden away" in the schedules; a factor that she believes contributed to its premature cancellation after just three seasons.

In 2020, the BBC picked up the show and gave it a new lease of life, airing the existing seasons in a primetime broadcast slot amid a programming shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Manville said that she hoped the renewed interest could potentially lead Harlots to be revived for a fourth season, but alas, that never materialised.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"I'd always be interested - obviously I'd be interested," she told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I had nothing but a pleasurable time doing all three series.

"It was one of those blissful jobs, so I'd definitely [give] that a lot of consideration, but it's certainly not something that's been talked about. Maybe you could start a campaign."

Now, the series looks set to receive broad exposure once more, with Netflix acquiring the streaming rights to all episodes, which will be available on the service from Tuesday 1st July 2025.

Other acquisitions, such as Sky originals Brassic and Gangs of London, have performed strongly after their migration to Netflix, so Harlots fans will be watching closely to see if this latest rollout moves the needle at all on a revival.

Samantha Morton stars in Harlots. BBC Pictures

Previously, co-star Morton expressed disappointment that, in her opinion, ITV did not support Harlots sufficiently during its original broadcast on the now-defunct Encore.

The show did attract a considerable fan base, however, including some celebrity admirers such as American actor Niecy Nash, who would go on to star opposite Manville in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Nash recalled: "It didn't dawn on me when we first met – I was like, 'Hello! How are you?' and then we talked for a few minutes and I said, 'Wait a minute! You were in Harlots!' She was like, 'Yes I was.'

"I was like, 'Girl, I loved you in Harlots!' And she would bring us treats from the UK to set. She's just lovely, I just loved working with her so much."

If you want to know what all the fuss is about, be sure to give Harlots a try when it lands on Netflix next month.

Harlots is available to stream on Netflix from 1st July 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.