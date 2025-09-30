Granted compassionate release from prison due to her terminal cancer, Bert reunites with Sam and the duo begin plotting one last heist for old times' sake – but naturally, things quickly go awry.

Jones co-created the show with past collaborator Anne-Marie O'Connor (Maryland), and co-star Whittaker has credited her with knowing exactly what an actor looks for in any juicy new role.

"[Suranne is] very aware that other actresses want to play parts that are maybe a world away from what people see them as, or giving them the opportunity to show different sides," she explained at ITV's Frauds launch event.

Although Whittaker didn't reference it explicitly, the celebrated actor is probably best known for her five-year stint on BBC One's Doctor Who, so it's quite possible that she was seeking a role distinct and far removed from her eccentric Time Lord.

Whittaker went on to describe Frauds as an "ensemble piece" where "everybody's part has such a journey", with Elizabeth Berrington (Ridley), Talisa García (Willow) and Karan Gill (The Decameron) playing other members of Bert and Sam's crew.

Despite knowing each other socially for some time, Frauds marks the first time that Whittaker and Jones have collaborated on a project, despite being two of the most recognisable faces on British telly.

Whittaker chalked up the reason for their belated partnership to the difficult reality that there is usually "only one of those [exciting, challenging] parts in a show" and joked that Jones "always gets it".

Her co-star light-heartedly brushed off that claim, interjecting that Whittaker bags her fair share of great roles, but acknowledged that they do sometimes "go up for the same parts".

"We haven't worked together because there's not many things that have this kind of dynamic at the forefront," concluded Whittaker. "But I would reiterate, a lot of our work… very often 'fun' wouldn't be the headline of a piece, whereas this read so differently.

"It read emotionally challenging, but also what a [fun] genre to be in! And knowing that this is an opportunity to just play and to bat off somebody... I already knew we would have an amazing time."

Frauds premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 5th October.

