"I was obsessed with an idea of one woman paying another woman a terrible visit like an avenging angel, becoming embroiled in their life in a way that is terrifying and parasitic," said creator and writer Jo Rogers. "And then just as the audience thinks they understand this woman's motives, switching perspective. Is it all it seems or has there been some wrongdoing that unites them?

For Her Sins, a new thriller from Channel 5, stars EastEnders' Jo Joyner as a woman who seemingly has it all. But her life is far from perfect, and when a mysterious new woman enters the frame, tensions reach breaking point.

"In this show, we aren't going to stop until we've peeled back the layers of history, of perception, of memory, of lies, of stories, to get to the truth. And in this case, it reveals itself to be a terrible moment as children. And the repercussions of this have rippled out over years and years, affecting both women in hugely different ways."

Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton in For Her Sins Channel 5

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of For Her Sins and where you've seen them before.

Who's in the cast of For Her Sins?

Jo Joyner as Laura Conroy

Rachel Shenton as Emily Furness

Duncan Pow as Rob Conroy

Romi Hyland-Rylands as Eliza Conroy

Ann Mitchell as Maggie

Ansu Kabia as Tom

For more about the major players in For Her Sins, read on...

Jo Joyner plays Laura Conroy

Channel 5

Who is Laura Conroy? A lawyer, a wife and a mother to a nine month old and a seven year old. When we meet her, Laura is feeling overwhelmed, particularly when it comes to her relationship with her eldest child. Her husband also works abroad, which means that parenting duties are often her sole responsibility. Laura is also carrying a huge secret - one which has left her feeling guilty and isolated.

Where have I seen Jo Joyner before? She's best known for her role as Tanya Cross in EastEnders. Her CV also includes BBC drama Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators and Channel 4's Ackley Bridge.

Rachel Shenton plays Emily Furness

Channel 5

Who is Emily Furness? Her child attends the same school as Laura's daughter and after several encounters, the pair become firm friends. But it quickly becomes apparent that Emily has targeted Laura for a reason that has yet to be revealed.

"What I liked about Emily is I understood her even if I didn't agree with her," said Shenton. "There is sort of a traumatised five-year-old running her life. Something damaging happened to her when she was little. She's potentially been blamed for it and always felt this massive sense of responsibility and in a way needed that justice and explanations, and she takes it to the extreme to get it.

"When I read some of the scripts I was like, 'Oh, don’t do that!' But it always came from a place of there is a bigger objective and I get it."

Where have I seen Rachel Shenton before? Most people will recognise her as Helen in All Creatures Great and Small and Mitzeee in Hollyoaks.

Duncan Pow plays Rob Conroy

Channel 5

Who is Rob Conroy? Laura's husband. Speaking about their dynamic, Pow said: "Laura has had a very high-profile career. She was the main earner in the family. Rob has an inferiority complex when it comes to Laura's career and Laura's relationship with people at work. Rob is backwards and forwards to the States trying to get more funding for his company. I think there was a lot of ego involved when it was decided how the family dynamic should work."

Where have I seen Duncan Pow before? He's best known for playing Linden Cullen in Holby City. He's also had roles in Star Wars spin-off Andor, sci-fi series Halo and BBC true crime drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

Romi Hyland-Rylands plays Eliza Conroy

Channel 5

Who is Eliza Conroy? Laura and Rob's eldest child. Laura is finding it difficult to bond with her daughter. "She's so insecure about being a mother, she really doesn't think she's very good at it," said Joyner.

Where have I seen Romi Hyland-Rylands before? She played the daughter of Martin Freeman's character Chis Carson in BBC drama The Responder.

Ann Mitchell plays Maggie

Ann Mitchell stars in For Her Sins Channel 5

Who is Maggie? Laura's mother. Speaking about Maggie, Joyner said: "She is very cool and business-like. She is very smart and quite internalised. I like the idea that Maggie doesn't play to the type of a doting granny. I'm so glad that Ann did something with that because what I wanted was for that character to be right at the other end of the spectrum of motherhood, the one who has prioritised her career, who has made some difficult choices, who has adhered to the notion of herself as a business powerhouse.

"But we will also come to realise that she has had to make some very difficult choices in her life in the interests of being a good mother. That shows you that she is ferociously protective but in a very cool way."

Where have I seen Ann Mitchell before? She played Cora Cross on EastEnders, the mother of Joyner's Tanya Branning – for several stints between 2011 and 2018.

Ansu Kabia plays Tom

Channel 5

Who is Tom? He works at the same law firm as Laura, and the pair also used to be in a relationship. "Ansu is charming as Tom and he is a man who is in it for himself," said Rogers. "Tom doesn't understand that he is being manipulated too, something which is probably a bit of a first for him. Tom also represents in a sense Laura's past, her freedom, her glamour. They both provide these perfect foils to Emily’s dastardly plans."

Where have I seen Ansu Kabia before? He's best known for playing Moses in Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

For Her Sins airs from Monday 5th June to Thursday 8th June at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

