"She's so insecure about being a mother. She really doesn't think she's very good at it," Joyner told RadioTimes.com and other press. "She doesn't feel like good fun at all. She's forgotten who she is."

New Channel 5 psychological thriller For Her Sins stars EastEnders' Jo Joyner as Laura, a lawyer, a wife and a mother who is struggling to balance her work responsibilities with her demands as a parent.

With her self-esteem at an all-time low, Laura is in need of a shoulder to lean on, and Emily (All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton) fits the criteria.

Her daughter also attends the same school as Laura's eldest child and before long, they're confiding in one another and enjoying nights out together.

But it quickly becomes apparent that Emily has an ulterior motive.

In an exclusive teaser for episode 1, Emily books a hotel room under Laura's name before spiking her drink while the pair are at a bar.

Watch the unnerving moment below.

But she's not the only one keeping secrets. As the series progresses, we also find out that Laura has a hidden past that connects her to Emily, "one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever".

"Jo Rogers has created such a dark and compelling story," said Shenton. "I loved it and couldn't put it down."

For Her Sins airs on Monday 5th June at 9pm on Channel 5.

