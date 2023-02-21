The duo play freshly divorced couple Toby and Rachel, who are still adjusting to the strange feeling of being single after 15 years together, while also juggling demanding jobs and two young children.

An acclaimed drama finally makes its way to the UK this week as Disney Plus debuts Fleishman Is in Trouble, which stars Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes in the lead roles.

Somewhere along the line, Rachel apparently decides that enough is enough, disappearing on Toby with no explanation or contact details. Suffice to say, he isn't impressed.

Though the subject matter may sound rather sad – and at times, it is – Fleishman Is in Trouble also has some brilliant comedy moments, including from Lizzy Caplan as Toby's friend Libby and the narrator of the story.

Here's your full guide to the Fleishman Is in Trouble cast, ahead of the show's UK debut on Disney Plus.

Jesse Eisenberg as Dr Toby Fleishman

Jesse Eisenberg stars in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Dr Toby Fleishman? Toby is an accomplished medical doctor, whose personal life is in a state of disarray. He is freshly divorced from his wife of 15 years, Rachel, and adjusting to life as a single man in his 40s. Things get even more complicated when Rachel ghosts him, leaving him with sole responsibility over their two young children – who want to know where exactly their mother is.

What else has Jesse Eisenberg been in? Eisenberg earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, going on to portray another prominent entrepreneur – Lex Luthor – in 2016 blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He's also known for post-apocalyptic comedy Zombieland and heist film series Now You See Me.

Claire Danes as Rachel

Claire Danes stars in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Rachel? Rachel is Toby's ex-wife, who has a high-powered job at a talent agency. Toby partially blames her obsession with her work for the disintegration of their marriage, and regards her post-divorce disappearance as another example of her selfishness. But there could be more to this story than meets the eye.

What else has Claire Danes been in? Last year, Danes teamed up with Tom Hiddleston for Apple TV+ period drama The Essex Serpent. This followed almost a decade spent in the role of Carrie Mathison, the protagonist of acclaimed espionage thriller Homeland. Danes is also known for film projects Romeo + Juliet, Terminator 3 and Stardust, as well as her breakthrough teen drama My So-Called Life.

Lizzy Caplan as Libby

Lizzy Caplan stars in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Libby? Libby is one of Toby's best friends. They were very close during their university years, but drifted following his marriage to Rachel – barely speaking for more than a decade. However, following Toby's divorce he reaches out to rekindle the bond and finds that Libby herself is in a difficult place in her life.

What else has Lizzy Caplan been in? To many, Caplan will always be known as Janis Ian, the no-nonsense high schooler in Tina Fey's iconic teen comedy Mean Girls. She has enjoyed a very successful career in the years since, however, including lead roles in cult sitcom Party Down, period drama Masters of Sex, and Stephen King thriller Castle Rock. She previously worked with Eisenberg on 2016's Now You See Me 2, with Cloverfield and The Interview among her other big screen credits.

Who is the narrator of Fleishman Is in Trouble?

Lizzy Caplan is the narrator of Fleishman Is in Trouble.

The comedy star was highly praised for her work in the role, which keeps the story moving at a brisk pace, while offering moments of comic relief and profound insight into the key characters.

Adam Brody as Seth

Adam Brody plays Seth in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Seth? Seth is good friends with both Toby and Libby, but unlike them, he chose not to settle down and have children. Instead, he continues to live a bachelor's lifestyle – including late nights and a revolving door of partners – but he too finds himself partaking in self-reflection as those around him endure major change.

What else has Adam Brody been in? Brody rose to prominence in the cast of teen drama The OC, with later TV gigs including Burning Love, StartUp and Mrs America. On the big screen, he is known for horror films Jennifer's Body, Scream 4 and Ready or Not, while he also appeared in acclaimed thriller Promising Young Woman and DC's Shazam.

Christian Slater as Archer Sylvan

Christian Slater stars in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Archer Sylvan? Archer is a prolific journalist-turned-author, who was once an idol to Libby. His book about divorce also proves a comfort to Toby.

What else has Christian Slater been in? After breaking out in the cast of Heathers, Slater became one of the most prominent stars of the 1990s, with film projects including Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Interview with the Vampire and Broken Arrow. His popularity surged once again in 2015 when he joined the cast of cyber thriller Mr Robot.

Josh Radnor as Adam

Josh Radnor stars in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Adam? Adam is Libby's husband, who is frustrated by her avid interest in all things Toby Fleishman, which has caused her to drift from himself and their children.

What else has Josh Radnor been in? Radnor is best known for his starring role as Ted Mosby in the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. More recently, he has starred in Prime Video thriller Hunters.

Josh Stamberg as Sam Rothberg

Josh Stamberg attends FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble premiere. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Who is Sam Rothberg? Sam is the husband of one of Rachel's upper-class "mum friends", whose relationship with her has sometimes been a tad flirtatious.

What else has Josh Stamberg been in? Stamberg played menacing SWORD director Tyler Hayward in Marvel's WandaVision. He is also known for his earlier roles on dramas Drop Dead Diva and The Affair.

Joy Suprano as Cyndi Leffer

Joy Suprano stars in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Cyndi Leffer? Cyndi is one of Rachel's rich friends, who Toby has some disdain for. Nevertheless, she insists that she is his friend as well as hers and occasionally watches the children for him.

What else has Joy Suprano been in? Suprano recently appeared in Apple TV+ series Best Foot Forward.

Mozhan Marnò plays Nahid

Mozhan Marnò attends FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble New York premiere. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Who is Nahid? Nahid is a woman who lives near Toby. The two discover each other on a dating app and arrange regular hook-ups, but Nahid is very resistant to taking the relationship more seriously.

What else has Mozhan Marnò been in? Last year, Marnò played Pamela Anderson's publicist Gail Chwatsky in true crime drama Pam and Tommy. Previously, she held major roles on Netflix political thriller House of Cards and crime drama The Blacklist.

Juani Feliz as Alejandra Lopez

Juani Feliz attends Prime Video's Harlem season 2 screening. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Alejandra Lopez? Alejandra is a prolific musical theatre star who was discovered by Rachel and remains her most successful client to this day.

What else has Juani Feliz been in? Feliz plays Isabela Benitez-Santiago on the Prime Video comedy series Harlem.

Fleishman Is in Trouble is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK from Wednesday 22nd February 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

