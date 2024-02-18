The books have been adapted and executive produced by Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, who has revealed that finding the main cast was "a puzzle".

Speaking to Deadline, Refn said: "It all had to match. You find something you fall in love with but then that doesn't equate with something else, and then you have to redesign the entire thing. It can be a tedious process."

The lead role of George is played by Diaana Babnicova (Don't Breathe 2) but she is joined by a cast of rising young talent as well as more familiar faces to TV fans like Jack Gleeson, who is widely recognised for portraying Joffrey Baratheon in HBO's Game of Thrones.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of BBC's The Famous Five.

The Famous Five cast: Characters and actors in BBC adaptation series

You'll find the main cast of The Famous Five below but scroll on to find out more about their characters and where you may have seen the actors before. Of course, there would be no Five without faithful canine companion Timmy the dog, who will be played by bearded-collie cross Kip.

Diaana Babnicova as George

Elliott Rose as Julian

Kit Rakusen as Dick

Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne

Jack Gleeson as Wentworth

James Lance as Quentin

Ann Akinjirin as Fanny

Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth

William Abadie as Mister Boswell

Diaana Babnicova plays George

Diaana Babnicova as George in The Famous Five. BBC/Moonage Pictures and by NWR 2023,James Pardon

Who is George? The leader of the group, George is an only child and is an independent girl after having grown up without any siblings. Things start off rocky with her cousins but they soon grow their family bond.

Where have I seen Diaana Babnicova before? Babnicova has starred in TV series like Little Darlings as well as movies like Don't Breathe 2 and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Elliott Rose plays Julian

Elliott Rose as Julian in The Famous Five. BBC/Moonage Pictures and by NWR 2023,James Pardon

Who is Julian? The oldest of the group, Julian is the father figure when the adults aren't around. Anne and Dick are his younger siblings.

Where have I seen Elliott Rose before? Rose has appeared in The Northman, as well as short films Milk and Knife Edge.

Kit Rakusen plays Dick

Kit Rakusen as Dick in The Famous Five. BBC/Moonage Pictures and by NWR 2023,James Pardon

Who is Dick? Although he's young, Dick is the definite brains of the group. According to Rakusen, Dick is "really clever, he can tell you anything about history, Latin and times tables but he's also funny in his own way".

Where have I seen Kit Rakusen before? Rakusen has starred in Apple TV+ series Foundation and Sky's The Midwich Cuckoos. He has also featured in movies like Belfast, Golda and Consecration.

Flora Jacoby Richardson plays Anne

Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne in The Famous Five. BBC/Moonage Pictures and by NWR 2023,James Pardon

Who is Anne? With Dick and Julian as her brothers, Anne is used to getting her own way with them and can be quite sassy while also bringing humour to the group.

Where have I seen Flora Jacoby Richardson before? As a newcomer to the world of TV, The Famous Five is Richardson's debut role.

Jack Gleeson plays Wentworth

Jack Gleeson as Thomas Wentworth in The Famous Five. BBC/Moonage Pictures and by NWR 2023,Joss Barratt

Who is Wentworth? Quite a sinister figure, Wentworth is "hell bent on getting what he wants, which is power", according to Gleeson. "He's mercurial and mysterious, you're never sure how he's going to react in certain situation and I love that tension."

Where have I seen Jack Gleeson before? Gleeson is perhaps best known for playing the infamous role of Joffrey Baratheon in HBO's Game of Thrones. More recently, he appeared in the final season of Netflix's Sex Education and In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

James Lance plays Quentin

James Lance as Quentin and Ann Akinjirin as Fanny in The Famous Five. BBC

Who is Quentin? George's father and Fanny's husband, Quentin is a professor and likes to spend a great deal of time by himself. Nevertheless, like any father, he does get quite anxious about George's adventures.

Where have I seen James Lance before? Lance is perhaps best known for his role in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso as Trent Crimm, a role which earned him a 2022 Emmy nomination. He has starred in numerous comedy series like I'm Alan Partridge and Absolutely Fabulous, as well as series like Black Mirror, Marple and Midsomer Murders.

Ann Akinjirin plays Fanny

Ann Akinjirin starring as Fanny and Diaana Babnicova as George in The Famous Five. BBC

Who is Fanny? As well as being George's mother and married to Quentin, Fanny is an accomplished writer who pens novels under a pseudonym. According to Akinjirin, "she's quite a strong-willed, really confident, anchored woman".

Where have I seen Ann Akinjirin before? Akinjirin has had roles in Moon Knight, Strike and I May Destroy You as well as Beforeigners and Trigonometry.

The Famous Five episode 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with further episodes coming soon. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

