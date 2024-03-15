When she makes a wish for true love just before the wedding, she wakes up to discover that she has swapped places with Emma and is now the bride-to-be, with all sorts of consequences ensuing as a result.

Lohan is joined in the cast by a number of familiar faces, including a former Merlin and Outlander (and The Best Ever) star and a legendary Bond girl.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Irish Wish cast

The full cast for the film is listed below:

Lindsay Lohan as Madeline 'Maddie' Kelly

Ed Speleers as James Thomas

Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy

Ayesha Curry as Heather

Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor

Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly

Jacinta Mulcahy as Olivia Kennedy

Matty McCabe as Kory Kennedy

Dawn Bradfield as Saint Brigid

Maurice Byrne as Sean Kennedy

James Rottger as Tom O'Callaghan

Aidan Jordan as Father Callahan

Dakota Lohan as Finn

Tim Landers as Murphy

Rachel Benaissa as Allegra

Rodrigo Ternevoy as Book Clerk

Steve Hartland as Liam

Carl Shaaban as Jay

Vincent Moran as Bus Driver

Charlie Hughes as Immigration Officer

Lindsay Lohan plays Madeline 'Maddie' Kelly

Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly in Irish Wish. Netflix

Who is Madeline "Maddie" Kelly? A young, carefree writer in her prime who lives in New York and has been ghostwriting for a writer – who she is hopelessly in love with.

What else has Lindsay Lohan been in? Lohan first found mega-fame as a child star, breaking through with her dual role in The Parent Trap and also landing lead parts in films such as Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls.

Other credits include A Prairie Home Companion, Labor Pains, The Canyons and Falling for Christmas – while she had a cameo in the recent Mean Girls musical remake.

Ed Speleers plays James Thomas

Ed Speleers plays James Thomas in Irish Wish. Netflix

Who is James Thomas? A photographer who Maddie meets after she arrives in Ireland.

What else has Ed Speleers been in? Speleers played the titular role in the 2006 film Eragon and went on to star in Outlander, Downton Abbey and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, while he recently had a major role in the 4th season of Netflix hit You.

Alexander Vlahos plays Paul Kennedy

Alexander Vlahos plays Paul Kennedy in Irish Wish. Netflix

Who is Paul Kennedy? The writer who Maddie works for and is in love with – although he is engaged to marry her best friend Emma.

What else has Alexander Vlahos been in? Vlahos played Monsieur Philippe d'Orléans in Versailles, Mordred in the BBC fantasy series Merlin, Allan Christie in Outlander, Prisoner Zero in Prisoner Zero, Dai Llewellyn in Bang and Charles Lockhart in Sanditon.

Ayesha Curry plays Heather

Ayesha Curry as Heather in Irish Wish. Netflix

Who is Heather? One of Maddie's best friends and a bridesmaid at the upcoming wedding.

What else has Ayesha Curry been in? Curry is best known for hosting shows such as The Great American Baking Show and Family Food Fight, while acting credits include Whittaker Bay and an episode of Hannah Montana.

Elizabeth Tan plays Emma Taylor

Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor and Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly in Irish Wish. Netflix

Who is Emma Taylor? One of Maddie's best friends who is engaged to marry Paul, until Maddie's wish changes things.

What else has Elizabeth Tan been in? Tan has had roles in a number of TV shows including The Singapore Grip, Top Boy, Emily in Paris, Death in Paradise and London Kills. She previously played the role of Xin Proctor in Coronation Street in 2011.

Jane Seymour plays Rosemary Kelly

Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly in Irish Wish Netflix

Who is Rosemary Kelly? Maddie's mum.

What else has Jane Seymour been in? Seymour became a big name in the 1970s thanks to her starring role in the TV show The Onedin Line and playing Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die.

She's appeared in a wealth of film and TV projects in the five decades since, with small screen highlights including East of Eden, The Woman He Loved, War and Remembrance, Onassis: The Richest Man in the World and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Film credits including Somewhere in Time, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Wedding Crashers, Little Italy and The War with Grandpa.

