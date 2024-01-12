Mare of Easttown's Angourie Rice and Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho are among the stars taking over key characters, while The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Reneé Rapp takes on the role of Regina George after previously playing the same part in the stage play.

Meanwhile, Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles from the original film and there are also appearances from a number of established stars such as Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and details on where you might have seen them before.

Mean Girls 2024 cast: Full list of actors and characters in musical

Here are the main cast members and characters in Mean Girls. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Avantika as Karen Shetty

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Jenna Fischer as Ms Heron

Tina Fey as Ms Norbury

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Ashley Park as Madame Park

Busy Philipps as Mrs George

Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra

Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron

Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Cady Heron? A new student at North Shore High School, who is welcomed to the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics.

What else has Angourie Rice been in? Rice has been appearing in films since her early teens, with her first prominent roles coming in These Final Hours and The Nice Guys.

She achieved greater fame playing Betty Brant in the MCU Spider-Man films and had lead roles in the streaming films Senior Year and Honor Society. Meanwhile, on the small screen she starred in Mare of Easttown, The Last Thing He Told Me, and the Black Mirror episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

Cady was played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 film

Reneé Rapp plays Regina George

Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Regina George? The conniving queen bee of the Platics.

What else has Reneé Rapp been in? Rapp is best known for her Broadway credits – including playing Regina George in the Mean Girls stage musical. This is her first screen credit but she has previously been seen in a leading role in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Regina was played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film

Auliʻi Cravalho plays Janis 'Imi'ike

JAuliʻi Cravalho plays Janis 'Imi'ike. Paramount

Who is Janis 'Imi'ike? An outcast who befriends Cady and helps her plot to take down the Plastics.

What else has Auliʻi Cravalho been in? Cravalho is best known for voicing the title character in Disney's Moana, while she's had main roles in a number of TV series including Rise and The Power. Other film credits include All Together Now and Darby and the Dead.

Janis was played by Lizzy Caplan in the 2004 film

Christopher Briney plays Aaron Samuels

Christopher Briney plays Aaron in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Aaron Samuels? Regina's ex-boyfriend, who Cady develops a crush on.

What else has Christopher Briney been in? Briney is best known for his role in Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, while his only previous big screen credit was in the 2022 film Dalíland.

Aaron was played by Jonathan Bennett in the 2004 film

Jaquel Spivey plays Damian Hubbard

Jaquel Spivey plays Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Damian Hubbard? Another outcast who is best friends with Janis and helps Cady enact her revenge.

What else has Jaquel Spivey been in? This film marks Spivey's screen debut, but he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway musical A Strange Loop.

Damian was played by Daniel Franzese in the 2004 film

Bebe Wood plays Gretchen Wieners

Bebe Wood plays Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Gretchen Wieners? A member of The Plastics, who comes from a very rich family.

What else has Bebe Wood been in? Wood is perhaps best known for her role as Lake Meriwether in Love, Victor and has also had main roles in the shows The New Normal and The Real O'Neals. This is her most major film credit to date.

Gretchen was played by Lacey Chabert in the 2004 film

Avantika plays Karen Shetty

Avantika plays Karen Shetty in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Karen Shetty? Another member of the plastics – who is not the most intelligent.

What else has Avantika been in? Like her Mean Girls co-star Angourie Rice, Avantika previously starred in the Netflix film Senior Year, while she had a lead role in the Disney film Spin and has also starred in several Telegu language films.

Karen was played by Amanda Seyfried in the 2004 film

Tina Fey plays Ms Norbury

Tina Fey plays Ms. Norbury in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Ms. Norbury? The maths teacher at North Shore High School.

What else has Tina Fey been in? Fey is one of the biggest comedy stars of her generation – having first found fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live before creating the hit sitcoms 30 Rock – in which she also played the lead role of Liz Lemon – and Unbreakable Kimmy Scmidt.

She wrote the scripts for both this and the original version of Mean Girls and other film acting credits have included Date Night, Muppets Most Wanted, Sisters and A Haunting in Venice. She also has a recurring role as podcast host Cinda Canning in Only Murders in the Building.

Fey reprises her role from the 2004 film

Tim Meadows plays Principal Duvall

Tim Meadows plays Mr. Duvall in Mean Girls Paramount

Who is Principal Duvall? The principal of North Shore High School.

What else has Tim Meadows been in? Another former cast member on Saturday Night Live, Meadows has had recurring roles in a number of TV shows including The Goldbergs and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while previous film credits include Grown Ups, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Dream Scenario.

Meadows reprises his role from the 2004 film

Jenna Fischer plays Ms Heron

Jenna Fischer plays Ms Heron in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Ms Heron? Cady's mother.

What else has Jenna Fischer been in? Fischer's most famous role was as Pam Beesly in the US version of The Office, while film credits include Blades of Glory, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and The 15:17 to Paris.

Ms Heron was played by Ana Gasteyer in the 2004 film

Jon Hamm plays Coach Carr

Jon Hamm plays Coach Carr in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Coach Carr? North Shore High School's PE teacher, who also takes the school's sex education classes.

What else has Jon Hamm been in? Hamm played one of the most iconic TV characters of all time in Mad Men's Don Draper, and has since devoted much of his time to comedic parts including recurring roles in 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Good Omens.

He's also had role in the Black Mirror episode White Christmas, The Morning Show and the most recent season of Fargo, while major film credits include The Town, Bridesmaids, Baby Driver, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Coach Carr was played by Dwayne Hill in the 2004 film

Ashley Park plays Madame Park

Ashley Park plays Madame Park in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Madame Park? A French teacher at North Shore High School.

What else has Ashley Park been in? Park originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the stage musical of Mean Girls, and has since had notable roles in a number of popular TV shows including Emily in Paris, Beef and Only Murders in the Building. Previous film credits include Mr Malcolm's List and Joy Ride.

Madame Park is a new character for the 2024 film

Busy Philipps plays Mrs George

Busy Philipps plays Mrs. George in Mean Girls. Paramount

Who is Mrs George? Regina George's mother.

What else has Busy Philipps been in? Philipps is known for starring in a host of hit TV shows such as Freaks and Geeks, Dawson's Creek, ER, Cougar Town and Girls5eva, while film credits include White Chicks, Made of Honor, He's Just Not That Into You, The Gift and I Feel Pretty.

Mrs George was played by Amy Poehler in the 2004 film

Mahi Alam plays Kevin Ganatra

Who is Kevin Ganatra? The President of the Mathletes club at North Shore High School.

What else has Mahi Alam been in? Alam recently appeared in the Disney Plus series American Born Chinese and Mean Girls marks his first major film credit.

Kevin was played by Rajiv Surendra in the 2004 film

Mean Girls is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 17th January 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

