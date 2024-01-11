The film contains several songs written for the stage musical by Jeff Richmond – who is married to its screenwriter Tina Fey – and Nell Benjamin, although fourteen numbers from the show have not made it into the film.

Meanwhile, two brand new original tracks also feature in the soundtrack, including the end credits song Not My Fault which is performed by Regina George star Reneé Rapp alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Read on for the full list of songs to feature in the Mean Girls soundtrack.

Mean Girls 2024 soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs below – all of which were composed by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Reneé Rapp also had a lyrics credit on What If's, while Alexander 23, Billy Walsh, Jasper Harris, Jeff Richmond, Megan Pete, and Ryan Tedder also contributed lyrics to Not My Fault.

A Cautionary Tale performed by Auliʻi Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey

What If's performed by Angourie Rice

Meet the Plastics performed by Reneé Rapp

Stupid with Love performed by Angourie Rice and the cast

Apex Predator performed by Auliʻi Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey

What's Wrong with Me? performed by Bebe Wood

Sexy performed by Avantika

Someone Gets Hurt performed by Reneé Rapp

Revenge Party performed by Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows, and the cast

World Burn performed by Reneé Rapp and the cast

I'd Rather Be Me performed by Auliʻi Cravalho and the cast

I See Stars performed by Angourie Rice and the cast

Not My Fault performed by Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

