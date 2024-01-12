An adaptation of the hit broadway show that premiered in 2017, which is in turn based on the 2004 movie, the script of the 2024 movie is once again penned by the film’s original screenwriter Tina Fey.

Mean Girls 2024 follows the same characters as the 2004 movie, with The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Reneé Rapp taking on the role of Regina, Mare of Easttown's Angourie Rice playing Cady, and Bebe Wood and Avantika playing the other members of the Plastics, Gretchen and Karen.

It might feature all of the greats from the original, but the new movie unfolds in the 2020s, and many elements of the original have been updated to suit the new era, including the character of Janis (Auliʻi Cravalho).

"Previously, in our '04 version, 'lesbian' for Janis was used kind of as a slur, and we're taking that back," Cravalho previously told Screen Rant. "Absolutely not. I am a pyro-lez, loud and proud. I will light your backpack on fire if you talk s**t about me."

So, is there a post-credits scene in Mean Girls and does it set up a sequel?

Read on for everything you need to know, but be warned – for there are spoilers ahead.

Is there a post-credits scene in Mean Girls 2024?

Jaquel Spivey plays Damian, Angourie Rice plays Cady and Auli'i Cravalho plays Janis in Mean Girls. Paramount

There is!

It’s a rather brief scene, however, and if you were hoping for an obvious continuation of the story or feature or a bonus cameo, then you might be disappointed.

The post-credits scene sees Regina look at the camera and say: “You’re next! You could be really hot if we changed, like, everything."

While it could mean that Regina has found another Cady to transform into a plastic, and be an indication that a sequel is on the horizon, it seems more likely that it's a meta moment – and that Regina is inviting the viewer to get a makeover and embrace the dark side. Or in other words, become a Plastic.

We actually got a glimpse of the scene in the movie’s trailer, which you can watch below:

Mean Girls is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 17th January 2024, and is available to watch in the US now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

