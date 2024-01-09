Mean Girls 2024 UK release date

Adapted from the hit Broadway show that premiered in 2017 – which is arriving in London's West End this summer – the script is once again penned by the film's original screenwriter Tina Fey while the music and lyrics are composed by her husband Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

Meanwhile the iconic roles of Cady Herron and Regina George, made famous by Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, are this time played by Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp, the latter of whom previously starred in the stage version.

But when can cinemagoers expect to see the film in the UK? And will it also be available to stream at home? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There's not long to wait at all, with the film launching in UK cinemas on Wednesday 10th January 2024 – so get your best pink outfits picked out because, of course, "on Wednesdays we wear pink".

Based on the early reviews it looks like the film is "so fetch", so there's plenty of cause for fans of the original to be optimistic.

How to watch Mean Girls 2024 – is it streaming?

Busy Philipps plays Mrs George in Mean Girls. Paramount

Although it was originally envisaged as a Paramount Plus original, the film is now being given an exclusive theatrical window – which means that in the immediate future, the only way of seeing it is by making a trip to the pictures.

However it will eventually arrive on Paramount Plus at some point later in the year – likely at least three months after the cinema debut – so there will be the option of watching from home in the not so distant future.

We'll update you as and when more information is revealed regarding a streaming premiere date.

Mean Girls 2024 plot

Given the film is a faithful adaptation of the original, the plot will be very familiar to most film fans, but if you need a refresher you can find the official synopsis below:

"New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen.

"However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

More like this

Mean Girls 2024 trailer

You can get a further taste of what to expect by watching the trailer – which, oddly enough, doesn't draw much attention to the fact that it is a musical, with Olivia Rodrigo's Get Him Back the only song featured, rather than any of the tracks from the film.

Mean Girls is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 17th January 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.