Mean Girls was originally largely based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes, which was adapted by Tina Fey into the film in 2004. A made-for-TV sequel followed in 2011, while a stage musical based on the film opened on Broadway in 2018.

Fans of hit comedy Mean Girls are currently awaiting a new version of the story which is set to drop on Paramount Plus – a film adaptation of the stage musical.

Now, that musical is being turned back into a movie, which is filming currently and is set to star Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanapu as the four leads.

Rachel McAdams as Regina George, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith in Mean Girls. Paramount Pictures

While Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their roles as Ms Norbury and Principal Duvall respectively, this means there are currently no public plans to include appearances from original stars such as Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams – and according to McAdams, that is likely to remain the case.

Speaking with Bustle, McAdams said: "I don’t see a way to shoehorn us in. If Tina [Fey] can figure it out, I’m there, for sure."

Given McAdams's apparent enthusiasm for the project, it seems as though fans can't rule out a cameo just yet, but also shouldn't necessarily get their hopes up.

Read more:

Mean Girls was one of McAdams' searliest film roles, before she starred in projects such as The Notebook, Wedding Crashers and The Time Traveller's Wife.

She was most recently seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reprising her MCU role as Christine Palmer, while she is also starring in upcoming comedy-drama film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back in 2016, Lohan revealed that she had written a script for a direct sequel to Mean Girls, but said that whether it gets produced is "not in my hands".

She said: "I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount, everyone's very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.