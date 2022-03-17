The Mean Girls star will reprise her role as Dr Christine Palmer from the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which saw her feature as a former flame of the eponymous hero, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Rachel McAdams has teased her expanded role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

As suspected from trailers for the film, Rachel McAdams will also portray a variant of her character Christine.

Empire magazine reports that we will see a much more "involved" and "very different" Christine from another world after her smaller turn in the first film.

McAdams told them: "I wasn't just wearing scrubs this time around. I was certainly part of things I've never seen on-screen."

Meanwhile, producer Richie Palmer commented on what Strange is going through in the new sequel, facing heartache as he watches the Christine of his world marry someone else.

"It's maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else," revealed Palmer.

The magazine notes that Stephen Strange is "moping" as Christine prepares to marry, which fans had a glimpse of in the trailer.

The husband-to-be for Christine has yet to be revealed, but she is not marrying former partner Stephen.

Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Studios

Could the alternate version of Christine be part of the much-rumoured appearance of Marvel Comics' Illuminati? We shall have to wait and see.

Alongside Cumberbatch and McAdams, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr Nicodemus West, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez as multiversal heroine America Chavez.

Finally, Sir Patrick Stewart will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but his role remains shrouded in mystery, prompting a few theories.