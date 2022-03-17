Doctor Strange star Rachel McAdams teases "very different" role in sequel
Rachel McAdams is back as Dr Christine Palmer...and so much more!
Rachel McAdams has teased her expanded role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The Mean Girls star will reprise her role as Dr Christine Palmer from the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which saw her feature as a former flame of the eponymous hero, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.
As suspected from trailers for the film, Rachel McAdams will also portray a variant of her character Christine.
Empire magazine reports that we will see a much more "involved" and "very different" Christine from another world after her smaller turn in the first film.
McAdams told them: "I wasn't just wearing scrubs this time around. I was certainly part of things I've never seen on-screen."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, producer Richie Palmer commented on what Strange is going through in the new sequel, facing heartache as he watches the Christine of his world marry someone else.
"It's maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else," revealed Palmer.
The magazine notes that Stephen Strange is "moping" as Christine prepares to marry, which fans had a glimpse of in the trailer.
The husband-to-be for Christine has yet to be revealed, but she is not marrying former partner Stephen.
Could the alternate version of Christine be part of the much-rumoured appearance of Marvel Comics' Illuminati? We shall have to wait and see.
Alongside Cumberbatch and McAdams, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr Nicodemus West, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez as multiversal heroine America Chavez.
Finally, Sir Patrick Stewart will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but his role remains shrouded in mystery, prompting a few theories.
- Read More: How to watch all the Marvel movies in order
- Read More: Has Tom Cruise really been spotted in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer?
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to UK cinemas on Thursday 5th May 2022. The original Doctor Strange is streaming on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.
For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1