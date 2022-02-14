There is a passionate contingent of Marvel fans who are quite simply convinced that Tom Cruise is not only featured in this movie, but also that he's playing a variant of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has caused quite a stir online and among the feverish discussion is a theory that might have some readers raising their eyebrows.

It would certainly be a bold choice on behalf of Marvel Studios and perhaps a tad daunting for Cruise, given how celebrated Robert Downey Jr was during his decade in the role.

If you're wondering where this rumour came from and how much truth there is to it, you're not alone – here's a rundown on Tom Cruise's potential involvement in Multiverse of Madness.

Is Tom Cruise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Rumours that Tom Cruise could have a role in the Doctor Strange sequel first started gaining momentum in September 2020, as the much-hyped project prepared to start its initial shoot in London.

It should be noted that the rumour was never covered by any of Hollywood's leading trade publications – which is typically a sign of accuracy – although certain spoiler-focused Reddit threads have been right on the money in the past.

Is Tom Cruise in the trailer for Doctor Strange 2?

One of the more head-scratching moments in the Multiverse of Madness trailer sees a glowing figure crash onto the scene and engage Wanda Maximoff in battle.

We never get a close-up look at the individual's face and their appearance is not immediately familiar, although there is a slight resemblance to other key players from Marvel's past films and comic books.

Fan theories have suggested their identity could be a Captain Marvel variant or a new incarnation of the Human Torch, but an alternative idea is that this is Cruise's aforementioned Iron Man.

This iteration of the popular armoured hero has been dubbed Superior Iron Man by fans, which is not intended as a slight at Downey Jr, but is instead a reference to a comic book series of the same name which launched in 2014.

It introduced a villainous version of Tony Stark, created from a magic spell, who put his intellect to use for nefarious purposes, which might explain why we see what appears to be perfected Ultron drones in use at a different point in the trailer.

Why do fans think Tom Cruise will be portraying Iron Man?

To those not privy to Marvel's behind-the-scenes politics, the appearance of Tom Cruise as an Iron Man variant may seem utterly random – but there is a reason why the Mission: Impossible star is a favourite for the role.

Back in 1998, a full decade before the first Iron Man film arrived in cinemas, Cruise expressed interest in playing Tony Stark in a live-action adaptation.

He remained a popular choice among fans in the years that followed, but ultimately never donned the suit as he had doubts about the project, while director Jon Favreau was very keen to cast Downey Jr instead – a decision he had to fight for.

Whether Cruise will finally get the coveted Stark role in Multiverse of Madness is still to be determined, but it's certainly not impossible – Wong put it best when he said "we don't know who or what" will walk through Marvel's newly opened portal between worlds.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in cinemas on Friday 6th May 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

