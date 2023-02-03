Her boss had given her permission to work remotely for one month as part of a "trial", which was the green light they needed to take a leap of faith. Sophie would stay with Neville in his beachfront shack and they would see what the next four weeks had in store.

Tonight's episode of Death in Paradise (3rd February) was a mixed bag for Neville. After pining for Sophie following her return to the UK, she was heading back to Saint Marie to pick up where they left off.

But when he arrived at his home with Sophie, there was a nasty surprise waiting for them.

Someone had broken in and ransacked the place.

"Oh my God," gasped Sophie, alarmed at the scene before her.

"What on earth?!" said Neville.

Who's responsible? And was it simply designed to unnerve Neville, or were they searching for something?

There are three possible suspects.

In the teaser for next week's episode, the team receive a note which reads: 'A murder will be committed today.' Is this incident linked to that case?

Or is this somehow linked to Neville's former colleague and friend Andy, who arrived on the island in secret.

"There's something I want to talk to you about," he said to Neville during a previous phone call. "I don't want to have to tell you..." But before revealing what was troubling him, he hung up, leaving Neville in the dark.

Then there's Robert Webb's character, doomsday prepper Justin West, who was visibly furious that his wife had been charged with manslaughter.

As Neville was waving off Sophie from the docks when he first said goodbye, he could be seen watching the detective from afar, a sinister expression splashed across his face.

Robert Webb as Justin West in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Or is it someone else entirely?

"Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect," executive producer Tim Key told RadioTimes.com exclusively.

"I think that's a fair thing to say."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.