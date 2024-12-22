But he reluctantly stays to help the team solve the murders of two men dressed as Santa and the attempted murder of another.

Speaking about joining the show, Gilet said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

"Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time".

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

His full character arc is obviously being kept under wraps to preserve our enjoyment, but executive producer Tim Key has teased an "emotional storyline" for Gilet.

"He's an amazing actor, he's funny," he said. "But he also has an emotional storyline."

Key also said that it "feels as though he was born to lead" the show.

"From day one, it felt like he’d been there for ever," he added. "We're lucky to have him."

Read more:

Elsewhere in the festive episode, Dwayne is looking forward to spending Christmas with his father Nelson, but that "doesn't go to plan", much to their shared disappointment.

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers, Michael Salami as Tyrus Demille and Ram John Holder as Nelson Myers. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Danny John-Jules, who plays Dwayne, initially exited Death in Paradise at the end of season 7, before returning in the show's first ever Christmas special back in 2021.

But his arrival was bittersweet...

The character had brought Nelson back to the Caribbean from the UK because he didn't have "as much life in him" as he used to.

"That's why we're really back, this is where he wants to spend the rest of his days," he explained.

With the clock ticking, will they get to enjoy another Christmas together?

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers and Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

In typical Death in Paradise fashion, the regular cast are also joined by several new guest stars in the Christmas special, including Marcus Brigstocke as Stuart Fullwell, one of the murder victims.

You might recognise the comedian from Have I Got News for You, QI and Would I Lie To You?, among others.

Marcus Brigstocke as Stuart Fullwell. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Angela Griffin, who's best known for starring in long-running soaps Coronation Street and Holby City, as well as Waterloo Road and recent dramas White Lines and The Wives, plays his fiancée Tabitha Meadows.

The synopsis has described the case as "one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet".

Angela Griffin as Tabitha Meadows. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Steven Hartley, who you might know from The Bill, EastEnders and Doctors, plays songwriter Tony Hurst, who is also killed.

"The murder mystery is definitely one to look forward to," said Shantol Jackson, who stars as Naomi Thomas.

"This Christmas special is quite special because we have three Santas," she said. "Two-and-a-half shot with the same gun around the same time. Saying it out of my mouth sounds crazy.

"So this is one of the biggest cases to date for the team."

Steven Hartley as Tony Hurst. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Fans of Ghosts will be thrilled to see Jim Howick, who plays Jamie Barton, one of the guests who is staying at the same hotel as Stuart and Tabitha.

You might also recognise him from Sex Education and Horrible Histories.

He appears alongside additional guest stars Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors).

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

And of course it wouldn't be Death in Paradise without its longest-serving cast member, Don Warrington, who returns as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Like the rest of the Honoré PD, he initially "struggles with Mervin's unusual working methods".

"Initially, he doesn't make a good impression," said Jackson. "But we realise that this man really knows how to get the job done. He's really good at his job. Not so much of a people person, we're trying to adjust to that, but he's very much capable.

"And so while we're grateful to have him, we're not so grateful to have him, and we see that playing out throughout the episode."

Ram John Holder as Nelson Myers and Michael Salami as Tyrus Demille. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Speaking about what he was most "nervous" of ahead of joining the show, Gilet said: "It's not easy to straddle what can be seen as something quite morbid, a murder, with finding some light tones in there. And that's what always attracted me to it.

"It's not The Wire and it's not True Detective and it's not a comedy, per se. I don't think it's an easy thing to weave those two things together, so to be on a show that has to do that on a regular basis and achieve it, and then to put that in my hands, I think that was one of the things I was most nervous about."

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson. BBC

Gilet also said that there were moments when he questioned whether he was going to be "any good at this"

"I've been around for a while, but as I previously said, will I be able to pull this off the way these guys seem to do so effortlessly?" he added.

"But at the same time, the irresistible thing is I want to be able to achieve that. It's been going for a while, and it's growing as we speak. And then it's like now I'm going to step into it.

"I hope that I can continue its popularity, and more people will switch on, as opposed to switch off."

Death in Paradise airs at 8:30pm on Sunday 22nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1-13 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.