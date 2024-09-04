The first season will be repeated on those channels beginning from Friday 27th September, ahead of the second run's UK premiere at an as-yet-unannounced date later in 2024.

The series follows the Ainsworths after they establish a hotel for upper-class travellers on the Italian Riviera in the 1920s, with McElhone starring as the co-proprietor, Bella.

Chancellor stars as one of her many hard-to-please guests, Lady Latchmere, while the first season also saw Bella targeted by a scheming and corrupt local politician who threatened to drag her into the political cauldron of Mussolini’s Italy.

Meanwhile, season 2 sees the arrival of her son Lucian (Oliver Dench) at Portofino and also finds Bella confronting the reality of her relationship with her no-good husband Cecil (Umbers).

Pasquale Esposito as Danioni with Mark Umbers as Cecil Ainsworth in Hotel Portofino. Eagle Eye Drama

Speaking of the acquisition, Jo McGrath, the chief creative officer at production company Eagle Eye, said: "The exploits of the Ainsworth family have gripped and delighted audiences throughout Europe and the US so I'm delighted British audiences will now be able to enjoy all three seasons of this wonderful hit series."

And U&Drama's channel director Emma Ayech said she was "excited" to be adding Hotel Portofino to the broadcaster's offering and added: "The beautiful setting of the Italian Riviera is the perfect antidote to those autumnal nights, so we can’t wait for our viewers to dive into this one."

Hotel Portofino will be available to stream for free on U.

