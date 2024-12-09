Some critics have previously argued that the detective show perpetuates the 'white saviour' trope, with Black supporting characters relying on a white male lead to solve the crimes.

Now, speaking with the Christmas double-issue of Radio Times magazine, which is on sale from Tuesday 10th December, Gilet has addressed being the show's first Black lead actor.

The cast of Death in Paradise Christmas 2024. BBC

Gilet said: "There can be superficial ways one can be described and defined. If they were looking for the best actor to take on the mantle, a guy who can do a bit of comedy and a bit of serious, and fuse those together, then I’ll take that.

"The roles I go up for, they’re not Black parts, they’re just parts, and when I don’t get them, it’s because that job wasn’t right for me. I have to say to myself, ‘It’s your job – own it.’ And if your efforts bear fruit, then you have to enjoy that."

The Christmas special will be one of two trips to Paradise this festive season, with spin-off show Beyond Paradise also getting a Christmas outing.

The official synopsis for the Death in Paradise Christmas special says: "We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in tow. Londoner Mervin Wilson ruffles some feathers as he clashes with the island’s way of life.

"But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they’re dressed as Santa Claus, are shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

"As Mervin wrangles with this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss’s unusual working methods. And Dwayne’s Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan..."

Death in Paradise will air at 8:30pm on Sunday 22nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1-13 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

