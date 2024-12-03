Beyond Paradise announces release date for Christmas special
Humphrey and Martha will be back for another festive mystery.
The festive season really is upon us, as the TV schedules come in thick and fast, letting people sort their festive viewing plans in advance.
It may have only been around for a couple of years, with one Christmas special having previously aired, but Beyond Paradise already feels like a fixture of the season – and now we know just when this year's special will air.
The Beyond Paradise Christmas special for 2024 will officially air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Of course, it's not fans only dose of Paradise this Christmas – the original show from which Beyond Paradise originated, Death in Paradise, also had a Christmas special on the schedule, which will introduce fans to Don Gilet's new lead detective character.
This year's Beyond Paradise Christmas special is expected to soon after lead into the show's third season, which will see Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton back as Humphrey and Martha.
Meanwhile, one character who appeared in season 1 but was absent in season 2, Archie, played by Jamie Bamber, is also set to return. Given how he and Humphrey left things in season 1, it seems like trouble could be brewing.
Other stars expected to appear in both the Christmas special and the full third season include Zahra Ahmadi as Esther, Dylan Llewellyn as Kelby, Barbara Flynn as Anne and Felicity Montagu as Margo.
Meanwhile, Death in Paradise's Florence star Joséphine Jobert got fans excited earlier this year, when she was asked whether she would consider appearing in the spin-off in a guest capacity. Her response? "Yes, why not?".
The Beyond Paradise Christmas 2024 special will air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
