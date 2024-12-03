The Beyond Paradise Christmas special for 2024 will officially air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Of course, it's not fans only dose of Paradise this Christmas – the original show from which Beyond Paradise originated, Death in Paradise, also had a Christmas special on the schedule, which will introduce fans to Don Gilet's new lead detective character.

Beyond Paradise Christmas special. BBC

This year's Beyond Paradise Christmas special is expected to soon after lead into the show's third season, which will see Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton back as Humphrey and Martha.

Meanwhile, one character who appeared in season 1 but was absent in season 2, Archie, played by Jamie Bamber, is also set to return. Given how he and Humphrey left things in season 1, it seems like trouble could be brewing.

Read more:

Other stars expected to appear in both the Christmas special and the full third season include Zahra Ahmadi as Esther, Dylan Llewellyn as Kelby, Barbara Flynn as Anne and Felicity Montagu as Margo.

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise's Florence star Joséphine Jobert got fans excited earlier this year, when she was asked whether she would consider appearing in the spin-off in a guest capacity. Her response? "Yes, why not?".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Beyond Paradise Christmas 2024 special will air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.