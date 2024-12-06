It's no exaggeration to say that we having been working on this issue since last Easter, and over the last couple of weeks the office has been busier than I can ever remember as we put together the very best of TV, radio, streaming and beyond this Christmas. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it...

Our cover is the culmination of months of work with the brilliant animators at Aardman in Bristol who have created a unique image and a fabulous stop-motion film to go with it. The cover celebrates the first Wallace & Gromit film for 16 years and I urge you to put it at the top of your viewing lists this year.

Now get out your highlighter pens, make a cup of something hot and indulge in the greatest pleasure I can think of - marking up the pages of Radio Times to make sure you don't miss a moment... And don't forget to share with us on social media what you and your family get up to this festive period - details below.

All of us at Radio Times wish you the merriest of Christmases and the happiest of New Years. - Shem Law

Cover illustration: Aardman Animations LTD 2024/Richard Davies.

This Christmas, Radio Times readers get a one month free trial* of Apple TV+ to enjoy over the festive period! For information on how to redeem the offer, see inside your Christmas issue of Radio Times, or click here.

*Offer expires on 24th January 2025. New and qualified returning subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial with auto renewal until cancelled. Terms apply.

How to buy Radio Time Christmas issue 2024

From Tuesday 10th December, you’ll be able to pick up a copy in the usual places and online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and WHSmith.

The double issue is also available to order direct to your door via Mags Direct – click here to get yours.

You can download our digital edition and get instant access to our Christmas issue on your chosen device, too – click here to buy yours.

What's inside the Christmas double issue?

Exclusive Radio Times offer - One month free trial of Apple TV+ (see below for details)

- One month free trial of Apple TV+ (see below for details) We've got you covered – Two weeks of TV, film and radio listings (21st December 2024 – 3rd January 2025)

– Two weeks of TV, film and radio listings (21st December 2024 – 3rd January 2025) Editor's festive top picks – Our top pick of what’s new to watch over Christmas, a glimpse at what the stars are streaming, plus a roundup of the best films and dramas of 2024

– Our top pick of what’s new to watch over Christmas, a glimpse at what the stars are streaming, plus a roundup of the best films and dramas of 2024 Big-name interviews - Interviews and festive features with the cast of Outnumbered, Nicola Coughlan, Angelina Jolie, Chris McCausland and Brenda Blethyn, to name a few!

- Interviews and festive features with the cast of Outnumbered, Nicola Coughlan, Angelina Jolie, Chris McCausland and Brenda Blethyn, to name a few! Wallace & Gromit are back! - Our cover stars Wallace & Gromit return to do battle with Feathers McGraw and a robotic garden gnome

- Our cover stars Wallace & Gromit return to do battle with Feathers McGraw and a robotic garden gnome A festive finale - A look at the final chapter of Gavin & Stacey, as James Corden and Ruth Jones bring their much-loved sitcom to a close

- A look at the final chapter of Gavin & Stacey, as James Corden and Ruth Jones bring their much-loved sitcom to a close For the ad breaks - Christmas crosswords and The Big Picture Quiz with prizes to be won!

We'd love to see your Radio Times Christmas traditions – tag @radiotimes in your photos on social media and use our hashtag #ChristmasRadioTimes and we'll repost our favourites.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times - on sale nationwide on Tuesday 10th December 2024.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

