Reggie first appeared in Poplar following the death of his mother, which prompted the nuns and the community to step in and take him under their wing. Reggie now lives with his uncle Fred (Cliff Parisi).

And since the drama returned to our screens on Sunday (7th January), it has emerged that Laurie has an incredible connection to an EastEnders legend.

So, who is Laurie’s famous father and what else has the actor appeared in? Read on for everything you need to know about the Reggie Jackson actor.

Who is Call the Midwife's Daniel Laurie?

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife.

Daniel Laurie is an actor who is best known for his role as Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife.

Laurie was nominated for the Best Actor award at the TV Choice Awards in 2022.

The actor previously spoke about having Down’s syndrome, telling the BBC during an interview: "Basically having Down’s syndrome is kinda cool. To me it’s absolutely cool. [So] yeah, that’s how I’ve got Down’s syndrome… and you absolutely crack me up."

Who is Daniel Laurie’s famous father?

Laurie comes from an acting family and is the son of former EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham, who died in 2018 at the age of 71. Grantham played Den Watts in EastEnders.

Den and his wife Angie (Anita Dobson) were the original landlords of The Queen Vic.

Den Watts was killed off in 1989 but made a surprise return in 2003, before being murdered for real in 2005 by his latest wife Chrissie (Tracy Ann Oberman).

The Watts family, Den (Leslie Grantham), Angie (Anita Dobson) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) in EastEnders. Don Smith/Radio Times Archive

In 1986, Den served wife Angie with divorce papers on Christmas Day.

The episode became the most watched instalment in the soap’s history, with more than 30 million people tuning in to see Den expose his wife’s lies about being terminally ill, and it remains one of the most iconic EastEnders Christmas episodes of all time.

Meanwhile, Daniel Laurie's mother, Jane Laurie, has starred in a number of 1980s films including The Return of the Soldier and Foreign Body.

What else has Call the Midwife's Daniel Laurie been in?

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife. BBC

Laurie rose to fame for starring in the radio adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Barnaby Rudge, playing the titular character opposite Game of Thrones star Iain Glen.

He went on to appear in Vera as Adam Beecher, and portrayed Zack in the comedy-drama Finding Alice, starring alongside Keeley Hawes.

Laurie has also appeared in the TV movie The Dark Tower.

