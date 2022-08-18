The episode saw Laurie's character Reggie take baby Robert, who also had Down's syndrome, for a pram ride around Poplar, and the official Call the Midwife Facebook page has now shared a message from Court's parents.

The family of Nate Court – the young child who played newborn baby Robert in the memorable Call the Midwife season 10 finale – have sung the praises of Daniel Laurie after he was nominated for a TV Choice Award.

"We were thrilled to see Danny nominated for Best Actor at this year’s TV Choice Awards, amongst other incredible stars,” the statement read. "The Court household has been cheering for Daniel (Reggie) for weeks on Nate's Instagram, getting the link out to family and friends to vote!"

Baby Nate playing Robert on the set of Call the Midwife.

Nate’s mum Charlotte added that as a long-term fan of the show, Reggie had always been one of her favourite characters, explaining: "His presence on screen always made me proud, even before Nate was born."

She continued: "Little did we know that our little boy would enter the world with an extra chromosome, and far beyond our wildest dreams did we ever think they’d share an episode together.”

And Matt, Nate's dad, commented: "Aside from being a great actor with some delicate storylines, Daniel is also flying the flag for diversity and inclusion, taking the bar to high levels, breaking boundaries & paving the way for so many families like our own."

He revealed that Laurie had gone out of his way last year to send both Nate and his older brother a gift for Christmas, and finished his statement by urging fans to "spare two minutes to vote for Daniel".

Laurie had earlier explained that his nomination for Best Actor "makes me feel alive".

"Thank you to everyone for voting for me," he said when the news was announced. "It is an awesome honour."

Laurie is up against some stiff competition in the category, with the other nominees including Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and This is Going to Hurt's Ben Whishaw.

Meanwhile, his Call the Midwife co-star Jenny Agutter is up for Best Actress, while the show itself is one of the contenders in the Best Family Drama category.

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

