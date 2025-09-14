But when another terrifying event leads him turning to the wrong person for help, his life quickly spirals out of control. Now it’s a case of knowing who to trust, and how far his loyalties lie.

If you're suitably intrigued by the eerie premise of ITV's Coldwater, here’s everything you need to know about the all-star cast – and the characters they play in this twisted tale.

Coldwater cast: Full list of actors and characters

Here's a round-up of the lead cast in ITV's Coldwater – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Andrew Lincoln as John

Indira Varma as Fiona

Ewan Bremner as Tommy

Eve Myles as Rebecca

Lois Chimimba as Catriona

Samuel Bottomley as Cameron

Abigail Lawrie as Moira-Jane

Andrew Lincoln stars in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is John?: John is a stay-at-home father-of-two filled with anxiety. When it comes to being fight or flight in a bad situation, he chooses flight every time – and it’s part of the reason the family end up in Coldwater. He’s frustrated at being seen as weak, but freezes and retreats when dealing with confrontation – which happens a lot, with an incredible knack at running into aggressive men. He often feels emasculated by those around him.

Where else have I seen Andrew Lincoln?: Andrew Lincoln is a British actor best known as playing beloved leading man Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. His breakout role came back in 1997, starring in BBC sitcom This Life. In 2001, he led the cast of Channel 4’s Teachers, playing Simon Casey. Other notable roles include Hugh Collinson in Strike Back, Mark in Love Actually, and Robert Bridge in 2005 series, Afterlife. In 2024, he returned to the role of Rick Grimes in spin-off series, The Ones Who Live.

Indira Varma as Fiona

Indira Varma as Fiona in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is Fiona? Fiona is John’s wife and breadwinner of the family, with a thriving career as an author. Compared to her husband, she is far more confident and outgoing. She is keen to work on her relationship with John, which is currently struggling, and it’s part of the reason she agreed to move to Coldwater. However, she’s very astute and isn’t as trusting as John, becoming quickly suspicious of her neighbours.

Where else have I seen Indira Varma?: Indira Varma is a British actress whose first major role was in Channel 4 series Psychos in 1999. In 2014, she landed a breakout role playing Ellaria Sand in Game Of Thrones, and since then has starred in cult favourites including comedy-drama This Way Up, The Legend of Vox Machina and Doctor Who. Other credits include Rome, The Whistleblowers, Luther, Hunted and Patrick Melrose. She’s also worked on stage with the National Theatre, joining the cast of Present Laughter alongside Andrew Scott and winning an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a play.

Ewen Bremner as Tommy

Ewen Bremner as Tommy in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is Tommy? Tommy is considered a pillar of his community, and thrives in this Alpha Male-type role within Coldwater. He is widely liked, though has a strange sense of humour and a past he would like to keep buried. He takes John under his wing when he arrives in the town, though Fiona is not a fan of his. He’s also got a fascination with serial killers and true crime, especially those who at one point lived in Scotland.

Where else have I seen Ewen Bremner?: Edinburgh-born actor Ewan Bremner first drew massive acclaim back in 1996’s Trainspotting, playing Spud and starring alongside Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller. Since then, he landed roles in films including Snatch, Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down, Alien vs Predator, Banished and Wonder Woman. He reprised his role of Spud in sequel T2: Trainspotting in 2017. Most recently, he starred as Buttons in cult-favourite series, Our Flag Means Death, which ended in 2023.

Eve Myles as Rebecca

Eve Myles as Rebecca in Coldwater Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is Rebecca? Rebecca is the pastor of Coldwater, even though by her own admission she is actually an atheist. But she enjoys being a valued member of the community, and is friendly to those around her, particularly Fiona, her new neighbour. She is hugely in love with her husband, Tommy, and together they have raised two grown children – but Tommy is always the priority of her life.

Where else have I seen Eve Myles?: Eve Myles is a Welsh actress whose breakout role was in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood as Gwen Cooper from 2006 to 2011. Since then, her credits have included starring in Broadchurch as Claire Ripley, Mrs Jenkins in Victoria, and leading the cast as Faith Howell in long-running drama, Keeping Faith.

Currently, she can be seen on screen as Fran in BBC thriller The Guest.

Lois Chimimba as Catriona

Lois Chimimba stars in Coldwater Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is Catriona? Catriona is a 25-year-old woman who works at both the local newsagent and pub in Coldwater. Warm and friendly, this is often taken as a sign of weakness by certain people around her. Street smart, she is liked by everyone in the community.

Where else have I seen Lois Chimimba?: Lois is a Glasgow-born actress who has starred in dramas including Trust Me, A Discovery of Witches and The One. In 2018, she appeared in Doctor Who’s The Tsuranga Conundrum as Mabli. In 2021, she starred alongside Suranne Jones in Vigil, as a journalist in Sex Education, and as Carrie McAndrew in Shetland. She’s also given her voice to 17 episodes of Doctor Who podcast, Redacted.

Abigail Lawrie as Moira-Jane

Abigail Lawrie as Moira-Jane in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is Moira-Jane? Moira-Jane is the eldest child of Tommy and Rebecca, although she has been estranged from the family for quite some time. Now living in Glasgow, Moira-Jane appears successful and happy.

Where else have I seen Abigail Lawrie?: Abigail Lawrie is a Scottish actress who made her TV debut in 2015’s The Casual Vacancy. Since then, she had a long-standing leading role in Sky Original series, Tin Star, starring as Anna Worth. Other credits include Strike, No Escape and Good Omens.

Samuel Bottomley as Cameron

Samuel Bottomley stars in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Who is Cameron? Cameron is Tommy and Rebecca’s youngest child, and has developed a knack for people-watching. In fact, he’s probably far too astute for his own good. Protective over those he cares about, he harbours unrequited feelings for Catriona.

Where else have I seen Samuel Bottomley?: Samuel got his first major role as a young Thomas Cromwell in 2015’s Wolf Hall. Since then, he had a long-standing story arc in Ackley Bridge, and starred in TV series including Jericho, The Teacher, Ladhood and Somewhere Boy. In 2023, he appeared in award-winning film How To Have Sex, and was last seen on screen in Daisy-May Cooper’s BBC comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?

