The drama will once again follow the Ackley Bridge cast of students and teachers, with the likes of Marina (Megan Morgan), Fizza (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi), Johnny (Ryan Dean) and Kayla (Robyn Cara) all continuing their academic year.

West Yorkshire-set school drama Ackley Bridge returns for a fifth season this week, with the series stripped across a week after Channel 4 shook things up with the release format.

Ahead of the new run, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed a first-look clip, which sees student counsellor Kaneez Paracha (Sunetra Sarker) giving a rather unorthodox Ackley Bridge sex education lesson to Kayla and her classmates.

But where is the fictional Ackley Bridge College filmed in real life, and where exactly is the Channel 4 series set?

Where is Ackley Bridge filmed?

Kaneez and Kyle in Ackley Bridge season 5 Channel 4

Ackley Bridge is set in the fictional Yorkshire mill town of the same name, but where is the series filmed in real life?

Filming for Ackley Bridge season 5 took place in Yorkshire, including various locations in Halifax, West Yorkshire, such as Square Chapel Arts Centre, where the series crew was spotted earlier this year.

In the past, various other Halifax locations have been used, including Westgate Arcade in the town centre and in Halifax Borough Market.

Other past filming locations have been in Leeds, Hebden Bridge, and Calderdale.

Meanwhile, the fictional Ackley Bridge College is filmed at the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield, which closed down back in 2013.

Catch Ackley Bridge on Monday 11th July – Friday 15th July, two episodes a night on Channel 4. The show will also be available as a box set on All 4, where seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream.

