And ahead of the new run, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip, which sees Kaneez Paracha (Sunetra Sarker) giving a rather unorthodox sex education lesson.

Hit high school drama Ackley Bridge returns for season 5 on Monday 11th July – with all 10 episodes set to be stripped out across one week on Channel 4.

"We are all here today to talk about this business," she begins, addressing a group of pupils who, for the most part, don't seem to be taking the lesson particularly seriously. "Anyone got any questions?"

When there is no response, she adds: "No I didn't think so, everyone gone shy. No one want to talk about it, and that's why I brought this box. You all write down your question and put it in here."

At this point, she takes the box to each of the students so that they can deposit their queries, after which we see her pick out a couple – calling it: "A lucky dip."

The first question is: "I want to have sex with my boyfriend, but I'm worried I'm no good." – And it's safe to say Kaneez's response is not the most useful.

"Just forget it, save it for your wedding night," she replies.

And the following question – "Is it OK to watch porn?" – gets a similarly unhelpful response.

"No, no never," Kaneez says. "It is not real anyway, it's not. Drink a glass of water and watch Blue Peter instead. It's not funny!"

We imagine Jean Milburn wouldn't be too impressed with the standard of Sex Education at Ackley Bridge!

You can watch the clip in full below.

Catch Ackley Bridge on Monday 11th July – Friday 15th July, two episodes a night on Channel 4. The show will also be box set on All 4, where seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream. While you’re waiting for season five, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.

