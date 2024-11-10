The action picks up in May 1536 following the beheading of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII's second wife.

"As the axe drops, Thomas Cromwell emerges from the bloodbath to continue his climb to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry, settles to short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour," reads the official synopsis.

With "no great family to back him and no private army", Cromwell "only has his wits to rely on".

"Navigating the moral complexities that accompany the exercise of power in this brutal and bloody time, Cromwell is caught between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive.

"But in the wake of Henry VIII having executed his queen, no one is safe. How long can anyone survive under Henry’s cruel and capricious gaze?"

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. BBC/Playground Entertainment/Jay Brooks

A number of faces have returned for season 2, including Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell, Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII, Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey, Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour, Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Rafe Sadler.

They are joined by newcomers Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk, Harry Melling as Thomas Wriothesley, Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole and Alex Jennings as Stephen Gardiner, among others.

A number of locations from season 1 also feature in the show's second outing.

We previously spoke to series producer Mark Pybus about filming, which was done almost entirely on location, and in properties which were actually used by Henry VIII five hundred years ago.

"All those small details add up and make a significant difference," he explained.

For more information about where Wolf Hall was filmed, read on.

Wolf Hall filming locations

Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour and Will Keen as Archbishop Cranmer. Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

Mark Pybus tells us about his favourites…

Chastleton’s small stone courtyard doubles for Putney, where we see Cromwell as a young man being viciously attacked by his father. The interiors stand in for the Seymour family home, Wolf Hall, where Henry first falls for Jane Seymour. "The Seymours are on the up when we first meet them, before Jane becomes queen," says Pybus. "It’s one of the only properties in the drama that has a shabby feel. We wanted to get across that they’re not as rich as other people in the show." It’s possible to visit this ancient house, first built by a rich wool merchant, and now managed by the National Trust.

This medieval castle doubles for the Tower of London, where we see Anne Boleyn being executed. "We were looking for a tower, but the problem with the one in central London is that you can end up looking at so much modern stuff [in the background] and have a lot of tourists watching you as you work," says Pybus, "but Dover has a very similar tower to the White Tower". The English Heritage site was also used for scenes in Meryl Streep’s movie Into the Woods. Visitors can also see the fort that’s guarded Britain's shores from invasion for hundreds of years.

Used for many of the street scenes in Wolf Hall, this atmospheric medieval city is the smallest in England. Pybus and his team were given unparalleled access to the cathedral. "We used the cathedral library, which has never been filmed in before," he says. "It had books in it that were 400-500 years old. People can also explore the high street and enjoy the teashops and the Bishop's Palace next to the cathedral."

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell and Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour. Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

Great Chalfield Manor, Wiltshire



Used for the Cromwell’s happy family home in the series, this moated manor was built between 1465 and 1480 by a wealthy clothing trader. It also features in The Other Boleyn Girl and Tess of the D’Urbervilles. "Cromwell is a successful merchant by the time we meet him, and it felt like a house that a merchant in Tudor times might live in." Visitors can walk around the entire house, including the garden, courtyard, bedrooms upstairs and Cromwell’s study in the series.

Montacute House, Somerset

"It one of the jewels in the National Trust’s portfolio, Montacute House represents Greenwich Palace in the series," explains Pybus, "we were looking for stairs and a sense of scale that you don’t often get in period dramas. It felt like the kind of palaces that Henry would have had. Henry the VII was the last king that wasn’t London-based, he would travel around the country. The civil war had ended and Henry VIII actively started building these much grander palaces, with large windows and designs to impress, getting that scale was something we spent a lot of time looking for and we found it a Montacute".

Penshurst Place, Kent



Once owned by King Henry VIII, the structure of this beautiful fortified house has almost remained the same for 600 years. "There were these huge long rooms that characters could walk through," explained Pybus, who used the Long Gallery to film shoot the Whitehall scenes. When the weather was abhorrent, Henry would have used the Long Gallery to take exercise, while today, family portraits and furniture from the period are displayed in the room.

Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire and Broughton Castle in Oxfordshire

Both of these magnificent castles were used on screen and have had the same families living in them for hundreds of years. "The people currently running these locations are doing a wonderful job of it and they are carrying on a family tradition," says Pybus, "It feels really nice, as opposed to other locations that may have been bought by an American 20 years ago, and that sense of history has been lost slightly." Open to the public on certain dates, visitors can wander the estates and experience what it was like living hundreds of years ago.

Hampton Court Palace, London

For the first time, the cast and crew also pitched up at Hampton Court Palace.

"Many of the locations where Henry and his Court lived their lives no longer exist," said Kosminsky.

"The challenge for us was to create spaces in buildings that were authentic in look and feel, that could help us evoke the sense of what life must have been like. We did have one big advantage this time – the wonderful reception of the historians and curators at Hampton Court Palace who welcomed us for the first time.

"The highlight for me, without a doubt, was the fact that we were permitted to film in the Great Hall at Hampton Court. As far as I know, we are the first drama ever to be allowed to film in that room.

"Just to be able to walk our cast across that space which we knew Henry, Jane Seymour, and Thomas Cromwell had walked through in their time 500 years before was an extraordinary experience. The tapestries on the walls are said to be, after the Crown Jewels, the most valuable thing that England owns."

Additional locations include:

Barrington Court, Somerset

Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire

Horton Court, Gloucestershire

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 10th November 2024 at 9pm.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.