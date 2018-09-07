Viewers thought BBC drama Keeping Faith lived up to the hype
People loved the hit Welsh noir’s debut on BBC1 – especially the soundtrack
After becoming a massive hit in Wales and breaking records on BBC iPlayer with an extended run, Welsh drama Keeping Faith finally premiered on BBC1 on Thursday night.
The series stars Torchwood actress Eve Myles as a lawyer, wife and mother, named Faith, who is searching for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband Evan.
Keeping Faith’s arrival on BBC1 was hotly anticipated following its huge success in Wales and on iPlayer, and it’s fair to say the series debut lived up to the hype…
Lots of viewers also said they loved the show’s haunting theme tune – Faith’s Song by Amy Wadge.
But the question on everyone’s lips is, “What happened to Evan?”
