The pair will be joined by series regulars Steven Robertson (DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (pathologist Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie, Tosh’s partner), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns), as well as some high-profile guest stars.

Among them are Game of Thrones and Sandman actor Clive Russell – who was part of a storyline back in Shetland season 2 – Motherland's Ellie Haddington, Line of Duty's Niall MacGregor, Guilt's Greg McHugh and Vera's Frances Gray.

Steven Robertson plays Sandy Wilson. ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

They're set to be at the centre of a the sinister killing of an elderly woman, but there's a new procurator fiscal in town to aid the team in cracking the case – Matt Blake, played by Samuel Anderson (Amandaland, Back to Black).

Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: "Now in its 10th series, Shetland continues to go from strength to strength and is loved by audiences across the UK and internationally.

"We’re very excited to see the fantastic creative team at Silverprint and their superbly talented cast and crew heading back into production with a compellingly new, gnarly and emotional murder-mystery."

Kate Bartlett, executive producer for Silverprint Pictures, added: "We're so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison, alongside our wonderful returning cast and a fantastic guest cast.

"Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles.

"We're thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent in all areas of production."

The new season is set to air later this year.

Shetland seasons 1-9 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

