The synopsis explains: "What started as a humble home game eventually grew into a worldwide phenomenon that has touched countless people with its poignant, larger-than-life storytelling.

"In that same vein, this collection celebrates the characters whose lives were touched by Vox Machina but whose stories are yet to be told."

The compendium will contain a total of 10 tales, one for each year of Critical Role to date.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Confirmed entries in the anthology are a moment of reflection for sorcerer Shaun Gilmore (written by Aabria Iyengar), a villainous plot by the dragon Raishan (penned by Rory Power) and an adventure with Trinket the Wonder Bear (by Sarah Glenn Marsh).

Other contributors to the book include Jess Barber, Martin Cahill, Rebecca Coffindaffer, Sam Maggs, Nibedita Sen, Izzy Wasserstein and Kendra Wells, with the synopsis promising "hilarious, heartbreaking and heroic tales featuring Kaylie, Doty Kevdak and more".

Critical Role: Vox Machina – Stories Untold will be released on Tuesday 4th March 2025. The book is currently available to pre-order on Amazon.

Fans of The Legend of Vox Machina have plenty more to look forward to, with a fourth season confirmed to be moving ahead following the runaway success of the third entry in October of last year.

Upon announcing the news, co-creator Sam Riegel said: "The gang will be back for more epic adventures next season – we're so thrilled, we're so excited, we're so grateful.

"Thank you for all your support, thank you for watching and we couldn't be happier to share this news with you. Please come back and watch us, and watch seasons 1 through 3 again now to psych yourself up. Why not?"

The Legend of Vox Machina is available to stream on Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.