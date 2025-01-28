The Legend of Vox Machina brings back key characters for new book
Some overlooked supporting characters are getting their time to shine.
The world of The Legend of Vox Machina is expanding with a new compilation of short stories, revealing previously untold chapters in the lives of the show's beloved characters.
Critical Role: Vox Machina – Stories Untold celebrates a decade since the series creators began live streaming their epic and comical Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, which provide the basis for Prime Video's hit animation.
The synopsis explains: "What started as a humble home game eventually grew into a worldwide phenomenon that has touched countless people with its poignant, larger-than-life storytelling.
"In that same vein, this collection celebrates the characters whose lives were touched by Vox Machina but whose stories are yet to be told."
The compendium will contain a total of 10 tales, one for each year of Critical Role to date.
Confirmed entries in the anthology are a moment of reflection for sorcerer Shaun Gilmore (written by Aabria Iyengar), a villainous plot by the dragon Raishan (penned by Rory Power) and an adventure with Trinket the Wonder Bear (by Sarah Glenn Marsh).
Other contributors to the book include Jess Barber, Martin Cahill, Rebecca Coffindaffer, Sam Maggs, Nibedita Sen, Izzy Wasserstein and Kendra Wells, with the synopsis promising "hilarious, heartbreaking and heroic tales featuring Kaylie, Doty Kevdak and more".
Critical Role: Vox Machina – Stories Untold will be released on Tuesday 4th March 2025. The book is currently available to pre-order on Amazon.
Fans of The Legend of Vox Machina have plenty more to look forward to, with a fourth season confirmed to be moving ahead following the runaway success of the third entry in October of last year.
Upon announcing the news, co-creator Sam Riegel said: "The gang will be back for more epic adventures next season – we're so thrilled, we're so excited, we're so grateful.
"Thank you for all your support, thank you for watching and we couldn't be happier to share this news with you. Please come back and watch us, and watch seasons 1 through 3 again now to psych yourself up. Why not?"
The Legend of Vox Machina is available to stream on Prime Video.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.